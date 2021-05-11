On May 17 this year, William Allen White’s best-loved editorial turns 100 — and it’s still in print. The Emporia newspaperman won a Pulitzer Prize in 1923 for “To an Anxious Friend”, but it is “Mary White”, the editorial written the morning after the funeral of his 16-year-old daughter that still elicits requests at his newspaper the Emporia Gazette and searches on the web.
Mr. White would likely not be surprised. He witnessed the editorial making its way through the newspapers across the nation in 1921 and its rapid inclusion in four anthologies used in schools. At the 20th anniversary of the piece, he and his wife Sallie counted the inclusion of the editorial in forty anthologies.
“It has been a comfort to her mother and me to know that for a decade, at least, Mary will survive,” he reflected in his autobiography, published posthumously in 1946.
The appeal of this editorial lies in the detail provided by her father of an exuberant, intelligent, and fun-loving Kansas girl. Beginning with his knowledge that Mary would have “hooted” at the Associated Press’ report of her falling from a horse to the description of a funeral “as she would have wished it”, White introduces readers to the books Mary left behind that day, the people she greeted daily on her horseback rides, her generosity with her car, her developing love of cartooning, her actions to help the needy and underserved in Emporia and her refusal to follow the fashion of the day, concluding, “She was a Peter Pan, who refused to grow up.”
At the time of her death at nearly 17, Mary was already enrolled at Wellesley, following her brother who was at Harvard in 1921.
The editorial hints at her promise but provides no speculation as to what direction Mary’s adult life might have taken. Family friend Edna Ferber opined in the March 6, 1916, New York Tribune that “…in 1949, Mary White will be presidential timber.”
Politics certainly would have interested Mary, as would the Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s; she would have been 60 during Freedom Summer. The women’s movement surely would have attracted the girl who, according to her father, was sent to the principal’s office for fighting a boy who pinched her. A career at The Gazette, still a White family enterprise, or other newspapers may have attracted her.
Based on the details provided in the editorial and the increasing advancement of women during Mary’s adulthood, the possibilities are almost endless.
White wrote in his autobiography, “Probably if anything I have written in these long, happy years that I have been earning my living by writing, if anything survives more than a decade beyond my life’s span, it will be the thousand words or so that I hammered out on my typewriter that bright May morning under the shadow and in the agony of Mary’s death.”
White’s willingness to “open a vein” and share unstintingly his memories of his daughter’s life and the effects of her death created a piece of writing that will likely survive another 100 years. As long as young people’s lives senselessly end and those who love them mourn, “Mary White” continues to speak.
