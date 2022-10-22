Four years ago, Mariah Holloway had five cats. Last week, more than 80 cats were removed from her home in central Emporia.
The story had many people in the community wondering, how could this happen? It turns out, the situation may not have been so black and white. Holloway, who lives in the home with her two children, had been trying to get help for years and believes anyone could find themselves in a similar situation.
“I didn’t want this to happen,” she said. “I wasn’t trying to have this many cats.”
The community learned of the situation after the Emporia Police Department responded to a welfare check at Holloway’s home in the 800 block of W. 5th Avenue. Capt. Scott Stormont said officers were called out to check the condition of the home due to the number of cats living inside of it. At the time, officers believed there to be around 50 cats living in the home in “deplorable conditions.” The Humane Society of the Flint Hills partnered with the Street Cats Club and Flint Hills Animal Advocates to remove the cats from the home.
Holloway said she moved into the home after her father died in 2019. He had purchased the house to be closer to her. Her husband had died one year earlier. The house had mice, so Holloway took in five kittens — three males and two females — to help with the problem.
Holloway knew she had to get the cats fixed and arranged to have the boys neutered. Unfortunately, by the time they had been neutered, the females were already pregnant.
“I didn’t realize that cats can get pregnant so early,” she said. “I thought it was six months. I thought I had more time.”
So, in the span of a year, Holloway went from five cats to 12.
“I don’t think people realize how quickly cats reproduce,” said Street Cats Club founder and president Victoria Partridge. “Four years ago, she had five cats which is a reasonable amount. Last week it was 86 cats. The thing that I think is really important for people to hear is, Mariah did not want this to happen. But there was just not an option in place for people who are at this point who cannot afford [spaying and neutering.] The Buck Fund is a great program, but not everyone can afford that.”
Holloway knew she could not handle 12 cats. She said she reached out to the Emporia Animal Shelter as well as other area rescues to see if she could find placement for them. No one had room. She reached out to friends to see if they knew anyone who wanted a cat. No one wanted to take them in. And Holloway’s cats kept reproducing. Still, she didn’t realize how many cats were actually in the house.
“I could walk from one end of the house to the other and I never saw that many,” she said.
Partridge believes that’s because the cats were all very similar looking.
“We just kept finding them, but I think part of it was because they were all either black, black and white tuxedos or cow kitties,” she said. “They all looked very, very similar, and honestly, they’re really good at hiding.”
The cats were found in nearly every part of the home, with more cats being found in the following days. Holloway admits the house was in poor condition, but disputed the notion that she wasn’t doing anything to remedy the situation.
“I was buying six 44-lb bags of cat litter every two weeks,” Holloway said. “We had 14 boxes of litter in our house.”
She estimates she was spending close to $600 a month on food and litter. No matter how hard she tried to keep up with the cats, it was never enough. They urinated and defecated everywhere, ruining furniture, appliances and treasured keepsakes.
“We’ve thrown away our pots and pans, all of our dishes,” Holloway said. “I don’t even know how many books we had to throw out because they’ve gone to the bathroom on them. I owe like $400 to the Emporia Public Library because I took some books back not realized the cats had gotten into the room and peed on them. Now I have to pay them back before I can use library services again. I didn’t know.”
Living in the home, Holloway said she and her children didn’t realize how much the home smelled of cat urine. The only time she would smell it, she said, is when she was outside scrubbing litter boxes in the yard.
“I was trying so hard,” she said.
Over the summer, Holloway tried again to get some help. She emailed the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, Buffy Animal Welfare Group, Purralot Kitty Rescue, Street Cats Club and Forever Home Pet Rescue again. No one asked her just how many cats she was dealing with, but Holloway said she didn’t offer the information either.
“I didn’t want to get in trouble,” she said. “I was just trying to find someone who would be willing to help.”
Getting desperate, Holloway tried removing cats from her house herself. They wouldn’t leave the area and the police showed up.
“They told me I needed to deal with them or they would press charges,” she said.
So, Holloway brought them back into her house. The only time she got the help she needed was when the welfare check was called in.
Partridge said it was important to note that, other than flea infestations, the cats removed from Holloway’s home were in relatively good condition. One cat had to be euthanized following the removal from the home, which broke Holloway’s heart.
“I was trying to take care of them, but at the same time, I’ve lost everything I own,” Holloway said.
And she’s facing an animal cruelty charge, for which she will appear on Dec. 1.
“If I was cruel to them, I wouldn’t have been buying food and litter,” Holloway said.
Patridge said the incident has sparked conversations among local rescues of where shortfalls exist within programs. She said at SCC more probing questions will be asked in an effort to prevent more incidents like this in the future.
“I will say that there are things that people are working on,” Partridge said. “I’ve been thinking as somebody who works on the prevention side, what could we have done to prevent this, and it goes back to what we started talking about with the affordability. ... I think what we’re seeing is there’s a missing element here for low-income pet owners who cannot afford to get their pets spayed or neutered.”
In the meantime, Holloway’s church family at 12th Avenue Baptist Church have stepped up to help her clean and renovate her home. She and her children have been staying at a local hotel. On Friday, they were moved to another room.
“We have a construction dumpster [at the house] now and it’s already a third full of all the stuff we’re having to throw out,” she said.
12th Avenue Baptist executive administrator Ben Coltrane said the church wants to get the home done before Holloway moves back in. He said the family needs everything and help is needed to address different concerns in the house such as issues with its heating and cooling. The family is also in need of new furniture, appliances, clothing.
Those interested in helping can contact Coltrane at ben@12thavenue.org or email brooks@emporia.com to get put in contact with the family.
