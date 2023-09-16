Steve Willis is moving to the next chapter after over seven years of service as the Lyon County Community Corrections Director.
Willis took the role of Community Corrections Director for the Fifth Judicial District in 2016, after an extensive career in the social services field dating back to 2004.
“I became a domestic mediator in Kansas City for a few years and then I did some training for the Kansas Department of Corrections,” Willis said. “From there I became the Deputy Director of Community Corrections in Douglas County, that was 2011 for a couple of years. Then I became a policy consultant for the Department of Corrections again, working specifically with agencies in Community Corrections across the state and one of those was Emporia, the Fifth Judicial District.”
Willis said that his position allowed him to become familiar with the staff at Emporia, so when the director’s position opened up in 2015, he felt comfortable applying for it.
“It was just a perfect fit. It just worked out,” he said.
When Willis began in 2016, he inherited a staff that is much the same today — a staff that he credits with the many successes of Community Corrections.
“When I stepped in, the team that I had was so supportive,” Willis said. “They made everything extremely easy and we grew very close very quickly. I think we just have to recognize the importance of everybody else seeing the work that we were doing. I don’t think that that was being shared like it could have been. Ultimately, all I did was share what was already happening down here and I made it more public.”
Sharing the work of his department meant that the word about Community Corrections work was getting out to the community — and with that, came a change in perception.
“We used to think that Community Corrections was something that stayed in the background and didn’t really get talked about as long as it got done and was completed. But this crew did such great work helping people in the community. It wasn’t just about making arrests or catching people doing bad things, it was about celebrating the successes that we were seeing and showing everyone else that we were helping do that.”
Soon, the community stepped up as well, creating programs such as Spartan Explorers for Emporia High School students who are involved with the judicial system, truant or on probation; the Stepping Up which is a nationwide effort to help those in mental crises in jails across the United States; the Drug Court mentorship program which pairs former addicts with members of drug court for peer mentorship and more to help individuals going through Community Corrections have the best chance at starting fresh.
“All of these things that we have, it’s not just designed by Community Corrections,” Willis said. “The community itself and other agencies have to buy into that change as well and the most amazing part of Emporia is that those partners bought in and accepted a willingness on their part to help these other people be successful as well.”
“People make bad choices, but it doesn’t make them bad people,” Willis added. “They are given an opportunity to stand in front of the court and show that they can make better choices. Our job as probation officers is to help ensure that they are following that probation order and that we are helping them take advantage of any opportunity that they have to help show how successful they can be.”
Willis said the thing he loves to brag about the most is the relationships that Community Corrections has been able to form within the community and with their probationers.
“Every single person has looked at this work as more of a partnership than anything else. It’s not a chore. Anything we do here, the focus is on success,” he said. “When someone goes and watches our drug court graduations and hears the person that’s on supervision graduating. They stand up and they speak and share all the things that they had to go through and all the hard times they had to put in — they also throw out a bunch of ‘thank yous.’ And when my staff hears ‘Thank you for all that you’ve done,’ the smile that comes on their face and the hard work that everybody has put into that case, those are the things that are really worth celebrating.”
Seeing that passion in his staff and the new future for graduates is even the thing Willis said will miss most as he moves on Oct. 4 to his new position in Topeka with a non-profit organization that advocates for children and families to the Kansas Legislature.
“We work on policies to help those families and those kids, whether that be in the child welfare area, health, education, things like that where we will work to advocate for those families to show that every single person in our state is important and what our legislators work on needs to take them into consideration.”
Willis said he still hopes to work with the organizations and partners that he has developed in Lyon County within his work at the statehouse.
“It’s been a real struggle to say goodbye. I think the biggest thing to leave with is a big ‘thank you.’ Not just to the community or to my team — well a ‘thank you’ to my team specifically; they have been such a great support — the county commissioners, the court. They have really helped me become the person that I am today and our community is filled with fantastic people willing to help anybody and everybody they can. This community really should be celebrated for all of their efforts in helping our clientele be successful and helping our agency be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.