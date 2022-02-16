A car struck a light post at the corner of South Avenue and Prairie Street shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday evening.
The driver, an 85-year-old man, was traveling southbound on Prairie and was attempting to turn east onto South Avenue when his car struck the for unknown reasons, according to Lyon County Sgt. Zack Schafer.
The driver was treated at the scene and refused further treatment.
According to Evergy, the streetlight was still operational and did not service power to customers so there were no outages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.