Nearly a year after the Emporia City Commission established a Rural Housing Incentive District and approved a preliminary plat for a proprosed housing addition in south Emporia, developers say the project is still on track to move ahead.
“We are moving forward,” said Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jeanine McKenna.
The Kretsinger Addition, approved by city commissioners in February, seeks to bring 53 houses to the area of South Exchange Street and east to Gavin Road on land acquired from the John D. Kretsinger and Claudia V. Kretsinger Revocable Trust dated Nov. 19, 2012. The lots would average around 7,900 square feet, with homes ranging from $200,000 - $250,000.
“At our last board of directors meeting, we had a long discussion on, is it viable? Is it still needed in the community?” McKenna said. She said after discussing the risks for the chamber as well as the city of Emporia, the board decided the project was still needed.
“Everybody agrees we need housing,” she said. “Our housing study that we did back in 2020 stated we needed to be building 35 - 40 homes a year for the next five years.”
While some homes have been built and other housing developments are underway, McKenna said it’s not enough to meet the needs. As of Friday, there were less than 50 properties for sale in Emporia.
“We’re still hearing that homes are needed, that they will be sold and we could use several developments and variety with that,” she said.
Those include the 15-20 home Mahtropolis development near Whittier Street and Riley Avenue, and the Heartland Housing Partners project bringing loft properties to 412 and 416 E. 12th Ave., the Senate Lofts, 1124 and 1128 Union St., and 1106 and 1110 Mechanic St.
McKenna said the chamber is working with developer Ross Vogel, who is involved in both the Mahtropolis and Heartland Housing Partners projects, as a consultant.
“We’re not developers,” she said. “I think that’s one of the reasons it slowed us down, because we’re learning as we go. But we knew we needed to speed the process up, get it going and we knew Ross had the expertise.”
McKenna said Vogel’s expertise in the area has made him a great resource to bounce questions and ideas around with. Right now there are no major changes to the preliminary plat approved earlier at the beginning of the year.
There’s also no expected start date to get the project underway, but McKenna hopes to see the city get more involved in order to tackle the housing shortage.
“It’s an issue across the nation, across the state,” she said. “What we’re seeing is that more local units of government are having to become involved and engaged in some way, shape or form. That’s really where we’re at now. It’s for us to decide as a city, and for our elected officials to decde how much we want to get involved.”
