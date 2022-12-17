Kretsinger Subdivision preliminary plat

This “preliminary plat” for the planned Kretsinger Subdivision in south Emporia was unveiled in February. It’s one of three pending housing developments in the city.

 Courtesy City of Emporia

Nearly a year after the Emporia City Commission established a Rural Housing Incentive District and approved a preliminary plat for a proprosed housing addition in south Emporia, developers say the project is still on track to move ahead.

“We are moving forward,” said Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jeanine McKenna.

