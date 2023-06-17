Emporia State University is expecting a net decrease of approximately $2.2 million in tuition revenue for fiscal year 2024, despite a 5% tuition increase for students.
The Kansas Board of Regents announced the fiscal year 2024 tuition and fee rates at state universities Wednesday, approving increases at all state universities, after holding tuition relatively flat the past four years.
For ESU students, the increase means that full-time, resident students at ESU would see an increase of $131.95 per semester. The increases are also coupled with a 5.82% increase to the campus activity fee, which will set students back an additional $40.52.
Non-resident undergraduate students will see an increase of $329.88, NEARR undergraduates will see $198 more, resident graduate students will see $163.68 more, non-resident graduates will see a $409.20 increase and NEARR graduate students will see an increase of $245.52 per semester. Other fees, such as student health center fees, student Union operating fees and more, will also increase.
However, despite the range of increases, the university is expecting a shortfall of $2.2 million in tuition revenue — the largest decrease out of all six state universities.
In its executive summary, the university attributed the potential decline to low and falling enrollment — as well as fallout from its controversial realignments under the Framework for Workforce Management.
“Declining enrollments over the past several years, particularly on campus, are predicted to continue into FY 2024,” the proposal stated. “Due to the ongoing impacts of smaller class sizes in the upper-class levels and the declining population of college-going people, the University expects lower undergraduate and traditional graduate enrollment to continue in Fall 2023 and Fall 2024.”
ESU also has the highest projected percentage loss of students between fiscal year 2023 and 2024, with an estimated 6.52% decrease in enrollment. Fort Hayes State University is estimated to lose 2.66% enrollment while Kansas State University is expected to lose 0.23%. The other three state universities are projecting enrollment increases.
The regular decline in enrollment is one that institutions have seen across the nation, with ESU being no exception.
“ESU’s enrollment has been declining steadily since 2005, so the continued enrollment decline is not outside of that trend that has been existing for many years at this point,” ESU chief marketing officer Kelly Heine said. “In terms of how we’re addressing those declines I would say everything that you’ve been reading about and hearing about over the last year in terms of what ESU is doing to transform our university, we are doing all of those things to make the university more financially stable and to stabilize environment trends and to provide the programs that students are asking for.”
Within the overall decline in enrollment at ESU is a $519,846 projected loss in enrollment revenue due to program suspension, which the institution attributes to students within suspended programs deciding to leave despite teach-out programs, or potential students choosing to attend another university after their intended program was suspended.
“With this program suspension, there will be a little bit of loss there in terms of people who aren’t coming for those specific programs that we expect to see gains and the programs we’re investing in like business and technology, cyber security, education, nursing,” Heine said. “We are expecting that the investments we’re making in those places [will] grow enrollment in total.”
In fact, ESU hopes to see enrollment stabilize by 2025.
“When you are in the midst of transformation, there is a phase where you make all the changes,” Heine said. “We’ve basically announced changes. The next couple of years will be about implementing changes and all of the new programs with the new investments that we’re making. That just takes time. And so we predict that by 2025, that’s when we will start seeing the evening out of enrollment.”
ESU attributes the additional $355,208 loss in tuition revenue due to its new initiative to provide in-state tuition rates to undergraduate, full-time, on-campus students from 48 U.S. states and $1,327,390 in losses due to regular enrollment decline.
“The anticipated impact on tuition revenue due to additional enrollment decline in FY 2024 is expected to be a net decrease of approximately $2.2 million,” the proposal said. “This is significant, particularly when coupled with a continuing budget shortfall of over $6 million and increased funding for initiatives targeted at stabilizing enrollments such as student success initiatives, organizational restructuring, and program review. Closing the sizable gap between projected revenues and planned expenditures will take several years to achieve.”
The University of Kansas and Wichita State University are projecting no losses due to enrollment decline, while KSU is expected to lose $1,155,000; FHSU is expected to lose $1,037,488 and Pittsburg State University is expected to lose $700,000.
The 5% tuition increase at ESU is on the low end for state universities in Kansas. FHSU and WSU saw increases of 7% and 5.9% respectively. All other state universities also saw a 5% increase.
According to the proposal, the 5% tuition increase will help the university in “addressing strategic enrollment initiatives, supplementing the 2.5% salary pool approved by the Legislature, and covering nondiscretionary expense increases, including employee fringe benefit rate changes, faculty promotion costs, insurance premiums and IT licensing, and utilities.”
However, the increases are not expected to fully fund the changes in expenditures. Instead, the additional expenditures will be “funded through a combination of additional on-going and one-time SGF funds provided by the State, continued budget reallocations and adjustments, and with temporary use of the University’s cash reserves.”
“While there will be eventual savings from these decisions, FY 2024 will still be challenging to balance expenses with revenue sources,” the proposal added.
Despite the dreary outlook for the near future, the university remains confident that the realignment will help turn the tables.
“Everything that we’re doing at Emporia State is going toward truly addressing our financial sustainability and addressing the model,” Heine said. “... I would say what has been a positive thing in the last year is acknowledging that the old way doesn’t work anymore. Everything that we’re doing is all about making ESU more financially stable and to really deliver great programs to students and offering the programs that our students are demanding the most and being really clear about how we’re allocating our resources. It has not been without challenge, but I am certainly optimistic for our future and believe that the decisions and all the work that’s gone into getting us right sized for a stable financial future really bodes well for the long-term outlook of Emporia State.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.