Three Emporia High School teams will be in action on Thursday afternoon.
The boys golf team will begin its season at the Washburn Rural Invitational in Wamego.
Head coach Rick Eckert is excited to get the season going.
“The boys have been practicing very hard,” Eckert said. “My top six are anxious to get going because this will be their first tournament. We’ve been working on our putting and chipping and those are two things that you’re least prepared for coming out of the wintertime. It’s easy for them to get their swing back together, the question is how do we get the touch and the feel for the short game back.”
The team graduated Brooks Sauder, so Nolan Jacob will slide into the No. 1 spot for the Spartans. He feels he is ready to handle that role.
“I’m confident in myself,” Jacob said. “I know Brooks had a great year last year but we have three really good guys behind me, so I’m excited about our team this year.”
The girls swim team will host a home swim meet with eight other schools at Emporia High School. The team is coming off a win at a triangular against Shawnee Mission North and Olathe North on Tuesday.
Head coach Jamie Dawson is hoping her girls continue to improve.
“Where we’re at right now, given that we have so many new girls swimming and girls swimming different events, is really good,” Dawson said. “We knew coming into this year we would have big shoes to fill, so we’re still kind of figuring out where everyone needs to go and what they will be best at.”
The meet is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
The girls soccer team (1-4-1) will head to Chanute coming off a 1-1 draw in their previous game against Wichita Southeast on Monday night.
Head coach Oscar Macias feels the team is improving but needs to find ways to score.
“We need to work on finishing and getting as many goals as we possibly can,” Macias said.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
