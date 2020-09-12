Two Northern Heights High School runners brought home medals during the Wamego Invitational, Saturday morning.
Junior Jerrod Campbell placed 12th overall in the men's 5,000-meter dash. Freshman Cooper Hamlin was 15th in the race.
The cross country team sent eight runners to the meet. According to a Facebook post, all eight runners improved on their times over last week.
^Mens 5,000-meter dash
Jerrod Campbell — 19:28.3
Cooper Hamlin — 19:42.1
Grady Tiffany — 21:41.3
Ryder McGuire — 22:36.5
^Women's 5,000-meter dash
Teagan Hines — 28:21.5
Taylor Pringle — 28:22.6
Kylee White — 29:21.8
Bethany Dedonder — 36:50.8
Northern Heights next competes at home on Sept. 17 with the Northern Heights Invitational at The Orchard.
