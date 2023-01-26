Rebecca Snyder

Emporia's Rebecca Snyder

 Lindsey Herfkens/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School girls basketball team will host the Glacier’s Edge basketball tournament, beginning this afternoon.

The Lady Spartans will take on Maize tonight at 7 and will also welcome Wichita Heights, Blue Valley Southwest, Seaman, Shawnee Mission West, Derby and Shawnee Mission East to Emporia over the next three days.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.