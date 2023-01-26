The Emporia High School girls basketball team will host the Glacier’s Edge basketball tournament, beginning this afternoon.
The Lady Spartans will take on Maize tonight at 7 and will also welcome Wichita Heights, Blue Valley Southwest, Seaman, Shawnee Mission West, Derby and Shawnee Mission East to Emporia over the next three days.
It’s been a long week for the Lady Spartans, who suffered their first loss of the season to Manhattan on Jan. 17. Head coach Carolyn Dorsey has been making sure the girls will use it as a learning experience.
“We’ve had to stew on it and I don’t let things go easily, so they’re probably ready for a game so we can talk about something else,” Dorsey said. “But it’s been a good focus. I think they needed a wake-up call. This group has always found ways to win so for them to lose that game and realize everything we could have done better and to still only lose by three in double-overtime, I think was good for them.”
Emporia will look to get back in the win column against a Maize team that Dorsey is not taking lightly.
“Maize is traditionally a good team with a rich basketball history,” Dorsey said. “They’re long and athletic and will play the zone which can be problematic for us because we haven’t beaten the zone down the court all year. We need to attack on offense and that’s something I worry about with them.”
The Lady Spartans will face off against either Wichita Heights or Blue Valley Southwest on Friday. But Dorsey is not looking past what is right in front of them.
“We take things one at a time, but the field is loaded this year,” Dorsey said. “We can’t focus on the loaded teams yet because we have to focus on Thursday. The preparation for us is not all that different.”
Dorsey is excited to watch a lot of basketball over the next three days, but her team needs to be ready to turn the page quickly after each game regardless of the outcome.
“This is fun because you get to sit here and watch basketball for three days,” Dorsey said. “You’ll see us living at the gym just to watch good girls’ basketball and then to scout as well and make sure we’re ready.
“It’ll be some late nights. We’ll be able to enjoy things for about four hours tops and then we’re all back to watching film and communicating with each other to get them ready in under 12 hours. It’s a quick turnaround and that’s the glory and curse of it because you can’t hang onto things, good or bad.”
