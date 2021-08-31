Quenton Criqui didn’t feel like he had a choice when he started going to Corner House in Dec. 2018. An intravenous meth user for 22 years, he had been given a choice after a burglary charge: go to Corner House or go to jail.
“I just wasn’t able to stay clean,” he said. “And they just all loved me as much as they could. These people here, they eventually became like my family. They were there for the hard times. They were there for my recovery. The first three months I was here, I was still using and I reached out to my counselor for help.”
After 22 days at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, Criqui returned to Corner House with a new mindset. From there, everything changed.
“It clicked,” he said. “There were times when I wanted to give up. There were times when I was like, ‘This is so much work. Drug Court is making me do this and that.’ But I just kept coming.’”
Now almost three years later, Criqui is thriving in recovery and works as a mentor for others in different stages of their journey. That’s the power of Corner House — or “CoHo” as many of the clients and staff affectionately call it — he said.
Now in its 45th year, Corner House is the only nonprofit provider for substance use disorder treatment within a 50-mile radius of Emporia, offering Level II intensive outpatient services and Level I outpatient services, adolescent outpatient services and Alcohol and Drug Information School (ADIS) classes. It’s also one of the few centers in the state that provides adolescent treatment programs.
“One of the best advantages about Corner House is, because we’re run by a board of directors, is we have the ability to constantly change based on what’s needed by our community,” Autumn Irwin, a licensed addiction counselor and community education and advocacy director, said. “The board always has our back. They will always do, not only what is in the best interest in the facility, but what is in the best interest of the clients. When it comes down to it, it’s always what’s in the best interest of the clients.”
The agency started out when recovering addicts with a shared desire for an addictions treatment program in Emporia began meeting at 701 Constitution St., at a house located on the corner. In 1975, Corner House was incorporated and moved into a donated house located at 418 Market St. and offered services to both men and women.
“One of the things that they teach us here is about the statistics of recovery,” Criqui said. “The thing about that is, we need to choose what statistic we want to be.”
Ashley Phillips, also a peer mentor, agreed. Coming into the program just a few weeks after Criqui, the pair have formed a strong bond through the ups and downs of recovery.
“I started getting really depressed and I hated everybody and everything, but that hasn’t changed much,” Phillips said drily. “Someone described it [withdrawal] like going 300 miles an hour and slamming into a brick wall. I didn’t have a job yet, I still didn’t have my kid back.”
Phillips didn’t know if she could do it. But that’s where support from her peers came in.
“She’s been able to share with other individuals and they can understand what that experience feels like,” Irwin said. “That’s where the benefits of addicts helping other addicts really comes into play.”
The big hurdle during recovery is Post Acute Withdrawal Syndrome — a short but intensely uncomfortable phase of withdrawal that comes along with a medically supervised detox. Criqui went through PAWS a week or so before Phillips.
“She and I were going through a similar thing,” he said. “We were in contact with one another outside of here and I’m texting like, ‘I just don’t like life right now. This sucks. How long does this last? Is it like for f-cking ever?’ And then I remember one day we just kept pushing through and then all of a sudden things were OK. We made it.”
Like Criqui, Phillips is also now a peer mentor.
“Helping others is like helping myself, too,” she said. “Walking through the door is a choice.”
Criqui agreed that working as a mentor has been therapeutic.
“I know what it’s like; I’ve been that guy,” he said. “I’m just grateful to have the opportunity to be here. We are always here for one another.”
One of Corner House’s more familiar faces is Brenda Dick, who has been in recovery for 25 years. Dick said she worked as a treatment aide for three years and that if she hadn’t gotten the support there she likely would not have survived.
In 2011, Dick’s husband was in a car accident where the airbag deployed and hit him in the chest. He died from his injuries a few weeks later.
“If I hadn’t worked here — I mean, there is so much support here and I felt it,” she said. “I didn’t know what to do because I had been married to him for 27 years, and I felt like part of me was missing.”
Larry is a another client who has felt that support through his time at Corner House.
“We depend on each other a lot here,” he said. “It’s like a family.”
Larry often visits the house even when he’s not attending meetings or services, just to hang out. He brings food, offers rides to other clients.
It’s all about supporting each other.
“People who haven’t been through addiction don’t know what it’s like,” Criqui said. “It never goes away. That’s the great thing about this place; we don’t have to go away. We can keep coming back.”
Corner House offers free alumni services to all of its graduates, so any time someone is going through a transition in life, or just needs support, they can walk through the doors and know they’re back home. And it’s welcoming to family, too.
Criqui’s daughter knows he goes to Corner House and knows it’s a safe space.
“She knows daddy gets better there,” he said. “He’s not as sick there.”
When asked why they felt it was important to share their stories, Phillips didn’t hesitate.
“Your story could be the pathway to somebody else’s recovery,” she said.
For more information on Corner House, visit www.cornerhouseinc.org, call 620-342-3015 or just go in and say you need help.
Walking through the door, after all, is the first step.
