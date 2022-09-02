After a long summer, football season is finally back.
The Emporia High School football team will begin its season tonight in Pittsburg at 7 p.m.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “We have a group that’s been together for a while. We have pretty good seniors and a lot of underclassmen that have played a lot of reps and it’s going to be nice to see what they can do.”
Senior running back/linebacker Bobby Trujillo noted that the team put a lot of work in over the summer and is excited for his senior year.
“The summer was a grind,” Trujillo said. “We all showed up every day. I’m excited about the first game and I think we all are for the season opener. It’s my last year so I want to make it a fun one.”
Senior quarterback Fred Jackson battled with junior Sheldon Stewart in the summer and will start the season as the starting quarterback. Tuttle is excited to see what his offense can do this year.
“I think we’re looking good offensively,” Tuttle said. “We want to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them make things happen. That’s what we’re hoping to do. I think Fred has done a great job and we’re looking for him to showcase that but at the same token, Sheldon pushed him all the way along and it’s great to see them come together and push each other.”
The Spartans have a long bus ride ahead of them traveling down to Pittsburg. But Tuttle is confident the team will be focused when they are ready to take the field.
“I think they do look forward to a road trip, especially when they know what we’re going to do,” Tuttle said. “The biggest thing for us is I want them to be relaxed on the bus, but I want them to be focused. They know we’re not going just for fun. We’re going down there to win a game. That’s what we want to do when we get there.”
As for their opponent, Tuttle knows Pittsburg will be well coached and ready to play. He’s looking forward to the challenge.
“We know they’re going to run a flexbone offense and a 4-3 or 4-2-5 defense,” Tuttle said. “They’re going to be well-coached. I’ve known Coach [Josh] Lattimer has been doing it for a long time. He’s been a head coach in college and a position coach at some big universities. I know he’s going to have them ready to go. They’ve got some good players and I’m sure they’re hungry just like we are.”
