Hopkins Towing Solutions unveiled its new Endurance Replacement Grounds Monday, providing customers "the remedy for most electrical and lighting failures."
“Our unique rust-proof design with Endurance Replacement Grounds provide the remedy for most electrical and lighting failures,” said Director of Product Marketing for Towing & Lighting Dan Scheller. “Rusty or broken grounds cause all kinds of electrical issues from lights not working, lights flickering or wrong lights blinking."
Patented features, exclusively designed into the Endurance Ground Kits include:
- Proprietary rubber seals to keep the elements out
- Encapsulated stainless steel washers that never rust
- Serrated edge washers to grab into metal surfaces
“A simple solution that attacks the most common trailer lighting and electrical problems," the Endurance Replacement Grounds are now available in four different wire gauge sizes from 12 AWG to 18 AWG and backed by the Endurance three-year warranty.
Hopkins Towing Solutions, North America’s #1 Towing Brand, offers a comprehensive line of towing products designed with consumer safety and satisfaction in mind. Built with industry-leading technology and innovation, Hopkins Towing Solutions products include: Adapters, Back-up/Utility/License Lights, Brackets/Plugs/Grommets, Brake Controls, Cameras, Clearance/Marker Lights, Dinghy Towing, Levels, Reflectors, Stop/Tail/Turn Lights, Test Equipment, Trailer Side Connectors, Trailer Break-Away Kits, Vehicle Side Connectors, and Wiring Kits. Visit www.HopkinsTowingSolutions.com for more information.
Hopkins, based in Emporia Kansas since 1953, is the #1 seller of towing electrical products, fluid management tools, winter snow and ice tools and vehicle cleaning products in North America. You can learn more about Hopkins and all its leading brands at www.HopkinsMfg.com.
