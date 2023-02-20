Hopkins Towing Solutions unveiled its new Endurance Replacement Grounds Monday, providing customers "the remedy for most electrical and lighting failures."

“Our unique rust-proof design with Endurance Replacement Grounds provide the remedy for most electrical and lighting failures,” said Director of Product Marketing for Towing & Lighting Dan Scheller. “Rusty or broken grounds cause all kinds of electrical issues from lights not working, lights flickering or wrong lights blinking."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.