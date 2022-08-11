Lyon County Courthouse

The Lyon County Commission voted to republish the 2023 budget at its meeting Thursday morning.

The budget needed to be republished to correct a vendor error with the ad valorem property tax notices that was discovered earlier this week. On Tuesday, the city and county released a joint statement saying the notices contained “incorrect calculations.”

