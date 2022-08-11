The Lyon County Commission voted to republish the 2023 budget at its meeting Thursday morning.
The budget needed to be republished to correct a vendor error with the ad valorem property tax notices that was discovered earlier this week. On Tuesday, the city and county released a joint statement saying the notices contained “incorrect calculations.”
Commissioners moved to republish the Lyon County 2023 budget in order to satisfy state statutes for revenue-neutral rate notices and set the public hearing for Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.
“We are in the process of the final creation of the file. We are double-checking with the city, with Trey Cocking, the city manager. He’s helping us with fine details,” County Clerk and Election Officer Tammy Vopat said. “We’ve been working with our vendor to make sure that we get everything in place and the data pulled from where it needs to be pulled from so it's correct, which is one of the problems we ran into prior to this.”
Vopat said there are no changes to the budget due to the formula error.
“There was no change in the numbers on the budget, it was just for the hearing dates to be in compliance [with state statute],” she said.
Vopat said she plans to have the file sent to the printer by Monday so that taxpayers will receive notices next week.
The vendor, Computer Information Concepts (CIC), has been the tax software vendor for Lyon County since 2009.
“They have been an amazing company to be partnered with,” Vopat said. “This has been a challenge for them as well as us. Their programmers, we’re not, and there was an error that was discovered after my file went to print that I wasn’t made aware of, and so that was part of the confusion. That’s why the error wasn’t caught on the way out.”
“We just want to get the work done and get it right,” Vopat added.
Vopat also said she appreciates the work between the city and county to correct this error.
“They’ve been very supportive,” Vopat said. “I can’t say enough. Christine Johnson and Trey Cocking [have been] working with me and the county to get this cleared up.”
In additional business, the commission:
Approved a letter of support for S&A Telephone in Allen, Kansas for the pursuit of a state grant.
Canceled out outstanding warrants for checks that have not been cashed within a year.
Approved the Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company's request to open cut County Road “K” at 813 feet north of the intersection of Road “K” and Road 90 to replace a defective pipeline.
Approved a three-year renewal purchase for a Bitdefender antivirus from CDW Government.
