Micah Sheffy-Harris

Emporia's Micah Sheffy-Harris

 File photo

The Emporia High School cross country team began its season at Manhattan on Saturday.

“I thought this was a pretty good first showing for our teams this season,” head coach Mike Robinson said. “We definitely had some first-meet jitters and a lot of our kids hit the first 1,200 meters to one mile pretty fast, and I'd like to see them be a little more conservative.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.