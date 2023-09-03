The Emporia High School cross country team began its season at Manhattan on Saturday.
“I thought this was a pretty good first showing for our teams this season,” head coach Mike Robinson said. “We definitely had some first-meet jitters and a lot of our kids hit the first 1,200 meters to one mile pretty fast, and I'd like to see them be a little more conservative.”
The girls finished third with 77 points and were led by two freshman that garnered top 10 finishes: Madison Evans finished sixth with a time of 21:10.10 and Emma Beatty took tenth with a time of 21:27.
Senior Micah Sheffy-Harris finished 13th with a time of 21:32:71. Robinson was pleased with what he saw from that group.
“The girls really have some potential this season with some good races in our freshmen Madison Evans and Emma Beatty, with senior Micah Sheffy-Harris right there with them,” Robinson said. “That'll be a good group.”
Junior Daghyn True led the boys, which did not field a full team, with a fourth-place finish of 16:58.30. Robinson is hoping to see some other boys step up as the season goes along.
“Daghyn went out with the leaders like we'd talked about,” Robinson said. “To be competitive, we are going to have to have those other guys move up a little and have a JV runner or two step up and run some varsity-caliber races.”
Emporia will host its home meet at Jones Park on Saturday, Sept. 9.
