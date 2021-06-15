Radical Life is hoping to score a hole-in-one to help support their next group of families.
The group will host a golf tournament at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
Radical Life, who is in its first couple months of operation supporting local families who are struggling with poverty, helps in a number of ways. Volunteers provide dinner every week on Monday, helping the families understand the resources that are available to them in their community, and help members of the family get their children out of state custody.
The organization also helps members of the families get driver’s licenses and help with filling out applications so that the families will have a reliable source of income.
The program began at the end of March, and director Lindsay Smith said that the outcome so far is much better than anticipated.
“It’s actually going so much better than we had hoped for or anticipated, we can’t even believe it,” she said. “It’s like crazy amazing the things that have been happening so far and just the way that the community has shown up to help our families and just the provision of everything that we needed has been awesome.”
The money that will come out of the fundraising events will be directed to the incoming families for the next session of Radical Life. Smith began fundraising for the current year in March 2020 and finally raised enough money by March 2021.
“[The funds are] actually for our budget for next year,” Smith said. “I was able to raise all of the funding for this current group that is going through our program in the course of this year. All of the [current] fundraisings go to next year’s group.”
The golf tournament will be a four-person scramble, and it will cost $250 for a group of four. People can also participate as an individual golfer for $65. Community members can also show their support by participating in an online auction, that will be held from June 19-22.
“There is an online auction that we are hosting with the golf tournament, that opens this Saturday and it runs through the 22nd,” Smith said. “There will be a lot of really cool items for sale. We will have some of the items on display during the tournament, but all of the biddings will be online. There are putting contests on the greens, and there are first, second, and third place prizes for the winning teams.”
Since Radical Life is free for families, these fundraisers are essential to keep the program running.
“Our program is free for the brave families that want to walk out of poverty and leave behind the risk of losing custody of their children,” Smith said. “Our program costs are covered by fundraisers like our golf tournament. And generous donations to churches, businesses, civic groups, grant foundations, and other private and public donors.”
One of the main focuses of this group is showing the families the resources that are available in the community, and teaching them to use, but not abuse, those resources. One way that this was taught was by having many of the family members volunteer at Abundant Harvest last Tuesday.
“When helping them understand the resources available in our community, we really focus on using and not abusing the resources that are available,” Smith said. “We don’t want to just take from things, we want to give back wherever we can. So where you are lacking, yes ask for help, but where you are thriving, that’s when you stop and help others.”
Another way to help out the families that are a part of this program is by donating meals. If donating a meal is not an option for community members, they are looking for people to come and eat with the group.
“Right now, our biggest need is meal donation," Smith said. "We really just want different groups to just come in and eat with our families and spend time with them. Every Monday night is when we eat, and if you want to prepare food you are there at 5:15 pm and you’re done at 6:15. We tell people it takes an hour out of their lives but it really leaves a lasting big impact.”
The registration for the tournament can be accessed on Radical Life’s Facebook Page, or at https://radical-life.perfectgolfevent.com/registration.
