By The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High boys wrestling team placed third overall with a 3-2 record at its home dual tournament on Saturday.
“Not a bad tournament considering a bunch of injuries and sickness on the team,” said Spartan head coach Brook Medrano. “We started off slow, but ended up finishing the day strong against some tough competition. Now time to focus on getting healthy so we can finish the year strong.”
Emporia won its first match against Wichita West 50-19, with Lukas Hainline (126), Logan Anderson (132), Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (145), Jesse Ultreras (170), Davian White (182), Bobby Trujillo (182), Bobby Trujillo (195) and Jay Orozco (Emporia) picking up individual wins.
Bishop Carroll got the better of the Spartans in their second match, winning 51-22. Hainline, Tungjaroenkul, White and Trujillo each won their matches.
Emporia bounced back by knocking off Dodge City 45-34. Hainline, Tungjaroenkul, Ultreras and White scored wins for the Spartans.
Their third win of the day came by a 67-12 score against Junction City. Braxton Malone (106), Kyle Keosybounheuang (113), Isaiah Hernandez (120), Owen Brown (160), Josiah Bradley (285), Anderson, Hainline, Tungjaroenkul, Ultreras, White, Trujillo and Orozco all had wins as Emporia overwhelmed the Blue Jays.
Derby edged the Spartans 37-34 in the tournament’s final match. Christian Trujillo(170), Hainline, Trungjaroenkul, White, Trujillo and Bradley won for Emporia.
The Spartans will compete at the Chanute Invitational next Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.