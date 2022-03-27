The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War held its 26th Annual Encampment for the Department of Kansas at the Emporia Senior Center on Saturday. According to a press release, the SUVCW is a fraternal organization “dedicated to preserving the true history of the heroes who fought and worked to save the Union.”
Saturday’s gathering was the organization’s annual business meeting. About 35 representatives from the six Kansas chapters, or camps, attended to hear reports from state officers as well as the individual camps and to discuss budgets and logistics.
Commander Robert D. Boyd II of Humboldt presided over the meeting. During the group’s lunch break he said the group’s main purpose is to mark and maintain graves as well as educate people through reenactments and school programs.
“Our mission is to preserve and honor the history and legacy of the Union soldiers,” Boyd said.
He said a lot of their time is spent finding and marking the graves of fallen soldiers.
“A lot of them were buried on private farms, so there might be a record but no tombstone or marker. We find the graves, lay headstones and hold memorial services to honor them,” he said.
The Department of Kansas SUVCW also participates in historical reenactments of battles and skirmishes in places like Pittsburg, Mine Creek, Black Jack and Battle Creek. Camps work with local schools to share the “true history” of the war through special presentations.
“We try to teach what really happened during the Civil War,” Boyd said.
Boyd joined the SUVCW about nine years ago after confirming his lineage to a Union soldier. His great-grandfather escaped slavery and fled to the North. He later joined the 5th Colored Cavalry which battled Confederate troops in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia. After the Civil War ended, Boyd’s ancestor settled in Ladore, Kan., which once boasted one of the largest populations of African Americans.
Senior Vice Commander-in-Chief Bruce Frail attended Saturday’s meeting to represent that national organization. He said one of his first Encampments was in Kansas and he remembered that “the brothers and sisters were especially nice.”
Frail is a professional researcher and owner of American Civil War Ancestor, a non-profit research company that specializes in research of the American Civil War. He joined SUVCW in 2003, after his then-13-year-old son, Benjamin, discovered the organization.
“I’m from a military family so it comes naturally to respect and take care of our military veterans,” he said. “Our work tells veterans and their families that they haven’t been forgotten.”
Floyd Guliford of Shawnee was at the meeting with the youngest attendee, his 10-year-old son Royce. Guilford joined Camp No. 5 about a year ago after a genealogy project revealed his distinctly American ancestry.
“I started researching my family tree back in 2017, but during the pandemic, I really got into it,” Guliford said.
His research revealed that Guliford’s great-great-grandfather was Chaplain Rev. Ralza Manly, a leader in the education of African Americans and chaplain of the 1st United States Colored Cavalry at Fort Monroe during the Civil War. His 12th great-grandfather was Captain John Manley, Commodore of George Washington’s fleet during the Revolutionary War. Other relatives came to the New World on the Mayflower.
“As a Black person, I wanted to know where I came from,” he said. “A lot of history was lost on that side of my family. I feel like I found part of my identity.”
Guliford is pursuing membership in the Sons of the American Revolution and The Mayflower Society. Until then, he is enjoying learning more about the Civil War and building relationships with other descendants of Union soldiers.
“I wanted to honor my great-great grandfather and his sacrifices by learning more about the Civil War,” he said. “I really enjoy the monthly camp meetings. They have presentations on key members of the Civil War, which are interesting. Royce likes the fellowship with the other brothers and our father-son time.”
Guliford said the organization’s emphasis on maintaining and preserving tombstones inspired him to pay attention to the final resting places of his ancestors.
“We went out and found where some of our close relatives are buried and made notes about what needs to be done at their graves,” he said. “My grandfather’s name is totally gone from his tombstone, so we’ll be taking care of that. It’s about honoring where we came from.”
For more information about the Department of Kansas Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, visit suvcwks.org.
