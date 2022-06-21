Construction could delay some travel in west Emporia for the next week or two.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that Road 190, or West 30th Avenue, is closed west of Graphic Arts Road. The intersection at Road 190 and Road G, or Americus Road, is being repaired.
“Drivers who are found driving around barricades will be cited,” a statement on Facebook warned. Fines are double in a construction zone.
The best legal way around the barricades from Emporia may be to drive south on Graphic Arts to Road 180, or West 18th Avenue, then West on Road 180 and north on Road F5.
