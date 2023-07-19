A pay dispute that was reported to The Emporia Gazette and shared on local social media pages has resulted in a police report, according to the business owner.
Next Level Nursing Solutions owner Misty Gardner said she was filing a report with the Emporia Police Department Monday after several employees of Next Level Nursing Solutions, located at 607 Commercial St., contacted The Gazette and posted on social media, stating they had not been compensated their wages. The employees said they were having a difficult time getting the issue resolved.
One employee, who asked to remain anonymous, said “multiple emails” had gone out regarding the issue, each with “a different excuse.” The employee said many employees have not been paid in two weeks, resulting in stress about paying bills and taking care of households.
Gardner confirmed there had been some problems with wage payments, but said the issues had since been resolved.
“What happened is we were switching payroll systems and they were all supposed to get in and set their own direct deposit up,” Gardner said. They failed to do that, thinking I was going to do it for them.”
She said employees who did not fill out their direct deposit information would have had a “delay” in their paychecks.
Gardner said paychecks were printed for those employees, but there were some more unfortunate issues there.
“We had a goof up with our accountant putting the wrong bank on their checks,” she said. “We had to get them all reprinted again, but I had them all weekend for them to come pick up. The rest of them will get mailed out.”
According to Becky Shaffer, director of communications for the Kansas Department of Labor, employees who believe they are owed unpaid wages should contact the DOL tofile a claim.
“They need to go to https://www.dol.ks.gov/laws and click on the ‘Wage Claim’ form,” she said. “Once they complete the form, they can submit it directly by clicking on the submit button in the upper right-hand corner. Once received, KDOL will contact the employer. An employee must write down all the days/weeks they felt they were not paid accordingly to be able to receive the full funds.”
Shaffer said penalties can be assessed to employers who “willfully fail to pay the earned wages” of employees.
“The penalty can only be assessed by a Hearing Officer through an administrative hearing that is conducted by the Office of Administrative Hearings. Interest can also be assessed by the Hearing Officer,” she said.
For further information, an employee can contact Employment Standards by calling 785-296-5000 ext. 1068.
If your employer has not paid your wages or benefits owed, file the Wage Claim form with the Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) for wages under the provisions of the Kansas Wage payment Law, K.S.S 44-313 et.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.