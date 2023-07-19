339861709_757902315902261_7751234685762538150_n.jpeg

A pay dispute that was reported to The Emporia Gazette and shared on local social media pages has resulted in a police report, according to the business owner.

Next Level Nursing Solutions owner Misty Gardner said she was filing a report with the Emporia Police Department Monday after several employees of Next Level Nursing Solutions, located at 607 Commercial St., contacted The Gazette and posted on social media, stating they had not been compensated their wages. The employees said they were having a difficult time getting the issue resolved.

