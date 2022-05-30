WICHITA — Day two of the KSHSAA state track and field championships brought more excitement and praise-worthy efforts as local tracksters proved themselves on the oval.
Two races stood out on the track Saturday. Chase County’s Cooper Schroer’s 800 meters and Madison’s Bryson Turner’s tangle with Osborne’s Mason Schurr in the boys 1A 200-meter final.
Schroer had been the 2A leader in the two-lap race for most of the season, but that wasn’t a factor yesterday. Schroer deployed his signature front-running tactics, leading the entire race until he was overtaken on the home straight by Ryan Stucky of Sedgwick High School. Schroer couldn’t regain the lead, running into a brutal headwind and settling for runner-up.
Turner, who also won the 1A 100-meter title, clocking 10.71, had a tense sprint duel with Schurr. Both speedsters got out well, negotiating the turn nicely with minimal drift in the straight transition. It came down to which athlete would decelerate first and the longest, and it appeared that could be Turner, but he held off Schurr — who won the 400 meters earlier in the day — claiming his first 200-meter championship.
Schroer’s two-lapper wasn’t the only significant event for local 2A schools, the Bulldog boys’ 400-meter relay finished third in 45.0, and Northern Heights Braden Heins placed fifth in the boys triple jump, leaping 43-1 3/4.
Lebo’s Jonas Konrade launched the javelin a respectable 162-6, garnering sixth place and scoring the Wolves’ only points of the meet.
The Madison boys were vying for a team championship on the strengths of Helm and Turner. Turner was tasked with four assignments.
“He’s doing a great job,” Helm said. “I’m incredibly proud of Bryson. It’s asking a lot of a guy to come in and do four events at the state track meet, especially when it’s getting warm out. I think we’ll have a good shot as a team to be on the podium.”
And they did. Not atop it, but on it. Meade High School won the team 1A title with 69 points. Madison was second with 52.
1A boys results-
100 meters preliminaries
10, Brock Griffin, Chase County, 11.58.
100 meters
1, Bryson Turner, Madison, 10.71. 2, Mason Schurr, Osborne.
200 meters
1, Turner, Madison, 23.08. 2, Schurr, Osborne, 23.25.
400 meters
1, Schurr, Osborne, 49.69.
800 meters
1, Logan Keith, Meade, 2:04.9. 9, Darren Heins, Olpe, 2:09.62.
1600 meters
1, Corbin Ricke, Spearville, 4:36.58. 15, Cody Cleveland, Hartford, 5:11.91.
110-meter hurdles
1, Grayden Stapleton, Meade, 15.34.
300-meter hurdles
1, Keiondra Smith, Caldwell, 40.71.
4x100-meter relay
1, Osborne (Connor Schurr-Dayton Lantz-Ryl Cline-Hackerott-M.Schurr), 44.52.
4x400-meter relay
1, Meade (Stapleton-L.Keith-Brock Keith-Torren Haynes), 3:33.86.
4x800-meter relay
1, Meade (Anthony Godfrey-L.Keith-B.Keith-Haynes), 8:35.45. 5, Olpe (Jed Cole-Connor Kueser-Andon Temeyer-Heins), 8:55.47. 12, Lebo (Caleb Durst-Kord Kiefer-Luke Davies-Colin Whalen), 9:26.32.
Javelin
1, Rylan Basart, Stockton, 190-1. 6, Jonas Konrade, Lebo, 162-6.
2A boys results
100 meters
1, Isaiah Bates, Pleasanton, 10.50 (2A state record).
200 meters
1, Harrison Brunk, Inman, 22.74.
400 meters
Kaden Elmore, Moundridge, 50.82.
800 meters
1, Ryan Stucky, Sedgwick, 2:01.21. 2, Cooper Schroer, Chase County, 2:01.50.
1600 meters
1, Andrew Harder, Elbing-Berean Academy, 4:39.49. 11, Cooper Hamlin, Northern Heights, 4:58.56.
110-meter hurdles
1, Ben Neal, Hutchinson-Trinity, 15.48.
300-meter hurdles
1, Logan Albers, Garden Plain, 41.77.
4x100-meter relay
1, Moundridge (Garrett Doherty-Elmore-Landon Kaufman-MacKaleb Unruh), 43.68. 3, Chase County (Mitch Burke-Cal Kohlmeier-Gavyn Francis-Brock Griffin), 45.0
4x400-meter relay
1, Moundridge (Kaufman-Logan Churchill-Caleb Samland-Unruh), 3:28.23.
4x800-meter relay
1, KC Christian (Nathan Coneally-Oliver Timberlake-Spencer Mumford-Luke Browning), 8:20.49.
Triple jump
1, Tristan Friesen, Sublet, 45-5 1/4. 5, Braden Heins, Northern Heights, 43-1 3/4.
Pole vault
1, Ethan Ko, KC Christian, 12-6.
Shot put
1, Keegan Lott, Aitchison County Community, 50-11 1/4.
1A girls results
100 meters
1, Addi Heinson, Kiowa County, 12.11 (1A state record).
200 meters
1, Addi Heinson, Kiowa County, 26.26.
400 meters
1, Addi Heinson, Kiowa County, 59.32.
800 meters
1, Elle Williams, Doniphan West, 2:20.25. 12, Gracie Scheve, Olpe, 2:45.29.
1600 meters
1, Elle Williams, Doniphan West, 5:33.73. 15, Lily Hudson, Madison, 6:39.01.
100-meter hurdles
1, Kaylee James, Hodgeman County, 14.57.
300-meter hurdles
1, Kaylee James, Hodgeman County, 46.06.
4x100-meter relay
1, Hanover (Emma Kruse-Allison Jueneman-Anna Jueneman-Ceegan Atkins), 51.42.
4x400-meter relay
1, Hanover (Kruse-Atkins-Jueneman-Jueneman), 4:12.68.
4x800-meter relay
1, Osborne (Trinity Lutters-Gracie Riner-Taylor Elson-Addison Poore), 10:29.28. 16, Hartford (Trinity Windle-Brooke McAvoy-Emma Westhoff-Lexi Geisken-Mears), 12:46.49.
Long jump
1, Macy Hammerschmidt, Victoria, 17-8 3/4.
Pole vault
1, Tamara Lozoya, Attica, 10-6. 5, Abby Peek, Lebo, 9-0. 7, Audrey Peek, Lebo, 9-0.
2A girls results
100 meters
1, Brooke Hammond, Garden Plain, 12.41.
200 meters
1, Brooke Hammond, Garden Plain, 27.89.
400 meters
1, Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 60.15.
800 meters
1, Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 2:18.70. 14, Aubrey Hinrichs, Northern Heights, 2:41.08.
1600 meters
1, Chesney Peterson, Stanton County, 4:54.0 (2A state record).14, Teagan Hines, Northern Heights, 6:17.29.
100-meter hurdles
1, Landrea Sears, Sedan, 15.28.
300-meter hurdles
1, Landrea Sears, Sedan, 46.30.
4x100-meter relay
1, Garden Plain (Celia Putz-Abby Redmon-Ryleigh Stuhlsatz-Brooke Hammond), 50.65.
4x400-meter relay
1, St. Marys (Hayden Heim-Guin McCann-Josie Hurd-Hope Garland), 4:15.66.
4x800-meter relay
1, Salina-Sacred Heart (Grazy Dorzweiler-Madisyn Ehrlich-Lauryn Mikkelson-Hayzelle Rodriguez), 10:16.12. 15, Chase County (Grace Newland-Laura Koch-Kinslea Glanville-Kadence Gerber) 12:36.37.
Long jump
1, Lauren Schuster, Wabaunsee, 17-6 1/2.
High jump
1, Adie Manville, Jeff North, 5-4.
Discus throw
1, Emma Yungeberg, Valley Heights, 136-1.
