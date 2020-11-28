Terry Brown could barely believe his eyes as he read a two-part Veterans Day feature in The Emporia Gazette earlier this month.
The story, written by local historians Loren Pennington and Jan Huston using oral interviews conducted by Pennington nearly 14 years earlier with World War II veterans, featured a familiar name.
Staff Sergeant Edward Spielbusch of the U. S. Marine Corps, who had been saved from fatal injury on Iwo Jima in 1942 by a “lucky penny,” had been Brown’s neighbor and friend.
Brown met Eddie Spielbusch and his wife Mary Jane in 1975 when he and his wife, Tonya, moved to their home on Garfield Street. The Spielbusches lived just two doors down on the opposite side of the street, Brown said, and the couples became fast friends.
“He was in World War II and in the Marines and I was a Vietnam veteran and in the Marines, so we connected being Marines. There’s a brotherhood,” Brown said. “We never talked about our experiences. I knew he was injured. I knew he had had four surgeries and that he came home on disability. He could have been one of those World War II heroes that came home to do nothing, and just enjoyed the benefits of his disability, but he didn’t. He worked, he worked the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline. He would get out later and he would paint houses.”
The couples would also connect over faith.
“He was a Catholic and he was very religious and my wife was Catholic and she was also very religious, so there was another connection,” Brown said. “Tonya and his wife, Mary Jane, they connected and we all had a really good bond. We really did.”
Before Spielbusch died in May 2007, he gave Brown his lucky penny, along with his Purple Heart and some other war memorabilia.
“That lucky penny was given to him when he was a New Zealand by a child, and he had it on his belt,” Brown said. “He had it hooked on his belt, and when he got shot by a sniper, that bullet hit that lucky penny and it grazed off of it, and it just kind of curled. The bullet still went in his hip, but it didn’t hit any vital organs or anything. ... He was very proud of that he had had it, and that it was given to him by child in New Zealand.”
The Spielbusches never had children, Brown said. Both Eddie and Mary Jane would serve as surrogate grandparents to the Browns’ children over the years, and Brown believes that is part of what prompted his friend to give him the artifacts.
Still, Brown didn’t talk about the penny and kept it tucked safely away. It wasn’t until he saw the articles in The Gazette that he thought about bringing them to the Lyon County History Center for safe keeping. Brown wanted the items to go somewhere that would keep the stories intact for generations to come.
“I’m thinking, ‘What am I going to do with this?’” he said. “My daughter is in Australia and she’s going to come home and she’s not going to know what the penny is. She’ll see the Purple Heart and she’ll say, ‘Well, I didn’t know my dad had a Purple Heart.’ Well, I didn’t. It was Eddie’s. I decided then, it was time to take everything to the history center.”
‘A wonderful coincidence’
Jan Huston, a longtime volunteer for Lyon County Historical Society, was doing some research in the archives when Brown came to the history center Nov. 13. The history center has been closed on Fridays for cleaning during the pandemic, but Brown wasn’t aware of that when he arrived. The janitor let him in and Huston overheard Brown telling his story.
“I think I just felt filled with wonder, that just a wonderful coincidence that he would read it in the first place and then that he would decide to come in,” Huston said. “What a marvelous thought.”
Huston said she appreciated Brown’s reasoning for bringing the items in, and told many people about the meeting after she left the center that day.
“I never would have expected the penny to still exist, let alone come in the door,” she said.
History Center Deputy Director Lisa Soller said the donation was the type of artifact she lives for, since it comes with a rich backstory.
“We get objects all the time and donations of artifacts, and each one has a story behind it, but sometimes we don’t get to hear the story because the object was found after the person passed away or it was purchased at a garage sale or an auction,” she said. “There’s always these circumstances that we never get the full story of an object — or any story. Sometimes we have to research what it is, and that’s the only thing that we have. When this happens, it’s been documented, it was published in a couple of different articles, even prior to Jan’s story, and then it just all comes together and it really does take it to another level when you’re telling the story because that’s what museums are — we’re storytellers.”
Soller said the penny, along with Spielbusch’s other artifacts will be on display in the history center’s permanent military exhibit.
A place in history
Brown said he would like people to remember Spielbusch for being a generous and religious individual, who would go and take the nuns at the St. Catherines Church out to lunch each month.
The Spielbusches left their entire estate to the Sacred Heart Catholic School in Emporia upon their deaths, Brown said. That was something Eddie made very clear — the estate would go to the school and not the diocese.
“He was very generous and very fun,” Brown said. “He was a part of our greatest generation, our World War II veterans. My father was a WWII veteran, my uncle was, and they were the greatest generation. I think that’s how Eddie should be remembered.”
