The Lyon County Fair's bucket calf show was held Friday in the show arena, as local 4-Hers displayed their skills at raising orphaned and newborn calves.
A bucket calf is an orphan or newborn calf normally purchased when they are 1 to 10 days old.
Winners are:
Champion Age 7: Mila Wood, Rinker
Champion Age 8: Claire Lang, Cloverleaf
Reserve Champion Age 8: Piper Lyon, Rinker
Champion Age 9-10: Sara Beth Pringle, Riverside
Reserve Champion Age 9-10: Lensey Weber, Sunflower.
