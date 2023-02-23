Malevo, an all-male percussive dance group from Argentina that was featured on America’s Got Talent, brought their thrilling blend of malambo and urban percussion to the Emporia Granada Theatre Thursday night.
The group was created by the director, choreographer and dancer Matias Jaime.
According to the group’s web site, the Malambo is a traditional Argentine dance of virility and skill.
The force and energy of the malambo with the use of drums, boleadoras and zapateo awakens the senses and leaves the adrenaline running high, transmitting the essence of the gaucho of La Pampa, providing spectators with a totally innovative visual and sensory experience.
