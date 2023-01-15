A class of eager dancers converged on the Lyon County History Center for the first session of Chips Con Salsa Friday evening.
Chips Con Salsa is a five class dance series designed to teach the basics of salsa dancing. The class is led by Rebeca Herrera and Deon Morrow.
The class is also serving as a fundraiser for the history center, with a goal to allow the museum to bring more Latino culture into its collections.
“They are going to be using the funds to do translations, to bring in different history from our Latino ancestors that are here in Emporia," Herrera told The Gazette in December. "It’s going to be something really neat for our Latino community.”
