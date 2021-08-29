The American Legion Riders of Emporia headed to Marysville to visit the traveling Vietnam Memorial Saturday morning.
The Wall That Heals is a program of the nonprofit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. It is the only traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest Wall replica that travels the country.
This was its only stop in Kansas.
Emporia Legion Riders director Clay Childs told The Gazette last week that he felt the ride would be cathartic for those who made the trip.
