The Lyon County Fair’s Antique Tractor Pull returned Thursday evening, offering fairgoers a glimpse into the region’s rich agricultural heritage.
The event showcased a diverse array of vintage tractors, each carrying its own history and charm. Enthusiasts and visitors had the opportunity to explore the meticulously preserved machines, which provided a fascinating window into the evolution of farming technology.
