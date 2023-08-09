The grandstand at the Lyon County Fair transformed into a thrilling rodeo arena as the Buck, Rumble and Roll event unfolded, featuring a showcase of remarkable talent across various categories. Rodeo enthusiasts and spectators gathered to witness the heart-pounding action and applaud the exceptional performances displayed by the participants.
In a display of raw skill and courage, Jackson Ward of Goddard claimed the top spot in the bullriding category. Jace Henlsey of Paola exhibited his rodeo prowess, securing an impressive second place in the category.
Colby Lindsey of Calvert City, Ky., showcased incredible agility and daring maneuvers, earning him the coveted first-place position in the bullfighting events. Noah Krepps from Jasper, Ark., displayed remarkable skill in facing off against the powerful bulls, securing the second place in the adrenaline-charged event.
The youngest rodeo enthusiasts took center stage in the Mutton Bustin’ event, capturing the hearts of the audience with their fearless enthusiasm.
First Place: Conner Peterson, an impressive 5-year-old from Allen, stole the spotlight with an outstanding score of 105 points. Conner’s determination and energy set the tone for an exciting display of young talent.
Second Place: Emporia’s 6-year-old daredevil, Elliot Neilsen, showcased resilience and courage, earning the second-place position with a commendable score of 97 points.
Third Place: Raylee Cersovsky, another rising star from Emporia at the age of 6, clinched the third spot with a total of 92 points.
The Lyon County Fair continues to be a highlight on the local calendar, offering a diverse range of entertainment and activities for the community to enjoy. With the Buck Rumble and Roll event adding an electrifying touch to this year’s fair, it’s a testament to the enduring popularity of rodeo culture in Lyon County and beyond.
