With nearly 180 vendors this year, Commercial Street was lined with goodies from the 600 - 1100 blocks. Visitors found everything from plants and handcrafted jewelry to collectibles and antiques, resin art, crochet and knitted items, jams and jellies, food trucks and more.
Thousands of people turned out for the Great American Market, as hundreds of vendors drew crowds of visitors to downtown Emporia Saturday for a day of shopping.
