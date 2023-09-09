Emporians picked up paint brushes in droves to join in on a community mural celebrating the history of Emporia at Trolley House Distillery last Friday.
The mural, which aspires to bring Emporia’s rich history, deep-rooted respect for veterans and those legendary Kansas sunsets to life, was slowly pieced together on the north side of Trolley House Distillery Friday evening, as community members joined in the expansive paint-by-numbers mural.
A&A Signs co-owners Andrea and Alex Polzin said they hope to have the mural completed sometime next week, a feat that wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the Emporia community.
“[The paint-by-numbers design] was Andrea’s idea. We had been pondering doing something like this in the past and when we had the opportunity, trying to work out logistics on how to make this easy for everybody, she came up with the color-by-number system,” Alex said. “It worked out really, really good. The community not only showed up, they showed up and they all painted for hours. It gave us such a good head start. It saved us a lot of work to have so much help and it seemed like everybody had such a good time too.”
The Polzins said being able to spearhead a mural celebrating Emporia, painted by Emporians, was an honor.
“We both are so in love with the Emporia community. We’re so happy to be able to put together projects like this Emporia First Friday and several of the other committees around town. Events like this are not only are fun for an afternoon, but people can take pride in for the rest of their lives or as long as that mural is there,” Andrea said. “It’s just really, really fun to not only get to show people what we do and how much we enjoy it but also the impact that it can bring.”
The mural was made possible with help from the Sela Group, Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills, and the Community Art Alliance and was part of the Emporia First Friday Art Walk.
Alex said the mural is just the latest example of Emporia’s dedication to the arts.
“I am just really excited for Emporia,” he said. “It seems like we are getting some movement in the artistic space here in town. We have incredible creatives, musicians and artists of all sorts and kinds, and I just feel like we are so pumped to be a part of helping this city grow and become more beautiful. We enjoy putting color and beauty out in the world and we’re just grateful for the opportunity.”
To follow along with the mural, visit www.signs-murals.com or visit them on Facebook and Instagram at @aasignwriting for all the colorful updates.
