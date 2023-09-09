Emporians picked up paint brushes in droves to join in on a community mural celebrating the history of Emporia at Trolley House Distillery last Friday.

The mural, which aspires to bring Emporia’s rich history, deep-rooted respect for veterans and those legendary Kansas sunsets to life, was slowly pieced together on the north side of Trolley House Distillery Friday evening, as community members joined in the expansive paint-by-numbers mural.

