The Lyon County Fair’s annual Kids Pedal Tractor Pull drew an enthusiastic crowd Sunday afternoon to the show arena.
The event was sponsored by the Farm Bureau.
Children participated in different age categories, each taking their turn on the pedal tractors. Their goal was to pull the weighted sled as far as they could, aiming to reach the finish line.
The challenge simulated the excitement of tractor pulling competitions on a smaller scale, allowing young ones to experience the thrill of the agricultural tradition.
More events are coming up Tuesday evening with Mutton Bustin’ hitting the grandstands at 7:30 p.m. Buck Rumble & Roll follows a 8 p.m.
