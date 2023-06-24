The Missoula Children’s Theatre production of ‘The Little Mermaid’ brought local children to the stage Friday night.
Auditions were held June 19, with rehearsals running the rest of the week. There were approximately 60 roles available for students in grades 1 - 12.
‘The Little Mermaid’ is part of the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s unique international touring project and is presented in Emporia by the Emporia Arts Council with support from Major Presenting Sponsor, Mitchell-Markowitz Construction.
All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales, with a twist on the classic stories that you know and love. MCT’s mission is the development of life skills in children through participation in the performing arts.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years now from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of Tour Actor/Directors.
