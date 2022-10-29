Emporia Main Street's annual downtown trick-or-treat event was held Saturday morning, following the Dia de los Muertos parade.
Children of all ages could be seen walking along Commercial Street sidewalks picking up candy from area businesses and booths.
A photo contest is still ongoing, and winners will receive Emporia Main Street gift certificates. Categories include babies ages 0 - 2, kids ages 3 and up and families.
Entries will not be accepted after Sunday, Oct. 30, and they will not accept photos from other events.
