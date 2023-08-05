The Emporia Gazette
Nine ranches competed in the 2023 Lyon County Fair ranch rodeo Saturday night, opening the fair’s grandstand events.
The ranch rodeo is a true testament to all-around skills and teamwork, mirroring the demands of everyday ranch work. Participants showcase their prowess in various events that simulate ranch tasks. Some of the common events include calf branding, steer mugging, team roping and team penning.
The ranch rodeo not only celebrates individual talents but also emphasizes the value of collaboration and cooperation among team members. It brings together skilled ranch hands who share a deep understanding of livestock and the challenges of ranch life.
