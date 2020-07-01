With her pink-toed tarantula named Tulip and a houseplant called Tony by her side, Linzi Garcia took the stage to share an intimate evening of poetry at the Emporia Granada Theatre Wednesday.
Garcia said she had been working with Granada Director Rebeca Herrera to organize a poetry reading prior to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic put a temporary halt to planning an event, until Herrera mentioned the idea of a virtual reading.
“She has been so supportive of my poetry and when she asked me, I was so excited,” Garcia said. “I thought it was a good idea to have it both in-person and online. I was all in.”
Garcia, who recently earned a Master of Arts in English from Emporia State University, can draw her inspiration from almost anywhere. Through her travels, her conversations with a passerby, or even the walls of her home.
Although she felt she was a bit “out of practice” — it had been several months since she had done a live poetry reading — Garcia said she was excited to share her work with the public once more. She read selections of poetry she has previously published as well as work that will be included in an upcoming collection.
“It had been so long since I had performed my poetry, I thought it would be great to revisit things that my readers were familiar with, as well as give them something new,” she said. “I like to think of myself as a ‘written poet,’ an ‘on the page poet,’ where my poetry really lives better when it is read. So it’s kind of hard to pick things to read out loud that will get the same kind of thing across.”
Garcia also read work by former-Poet Laureate of Kansas Kevin Rabas, with whom she studied at ESU, choosing favorites that had special meaning for her over the years.
She was also able to share work from “Live a Great Story,” a chapbook she penned with partner Jase Buck. The book details the couple’s experiences during a trip through London, and while it has been published, only 25 copies were printed — and only in England.
“We had not really had an opportunity to do anything to share that with the public,” she said. “Because it was published in England, it was hard to really do anything with the publisher, it’s hard to host a bunch of readings. ... I wanted to share some of that, because I’m really proud of it. I think it’s some of our best work.”
Buck shared the stage for a portion of the evening, reading a few pieces he wrote for the collection. One piece in particular called “My Mother’s Quarter” holds special meaning for him.
“That was really the most important piece for me because I’d never written anything for my mom,” Buck said. “I’ve never been able to come up with the right words, and my mom is very special to me.”
The story is based on a promise Buck made to his mother to toss a quarter into a wishing fountain while in London. In it, he is searching for a wishing fountain but all of the fountains he finds are dry.
“It is really a literal story,” he said. “All of the ‘wishing fountains’ were dry. All of the places that had wishing fountains were 1,000-year-old churches that they didn’t let the public into. I was kind of sweating, like, where am I going to throw this quarter? Then, just literally just written right there in front of this cool pond, somebody wrote, ‘Wish here.’ It was great. Very serendipitous.”
Garcia said she was “humbled” by the support of those who came out to the reading. About 20 people showed up for the reading in-person with another 20 viewing online.
“I’m really surprised and honored and humbled by the people who came out for a poetry reading who don’t normally come out to poetry reading,” she said. “Oftentimes the poetry community is a niche community, and we just support each other, so when people come to poetry readings who don’t already have a part in this community, it’s really — I think it really says something about the way that events are held in Emporia. It’s always great to have folks experience a new art form.”
Garcia is currently working on a new manuscript, “House of Joy,” which she hopes to publish sometime this year.
To watch a recording of Wednesday’s event, visit the Granada’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/emporiagranadatheatre.
Those wishing to learn more her published works can email Garcia at linzigarcia@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.