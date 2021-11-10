The Main Street Mommas are asking the community for its support during the Emporia Community Foundation's Emporia Area Match Day Monday.
The group is provide activities and a meeting center for youth. The Mommas were the driving force behind raising the funds for the playground equipment in the Madison Park.
In a letter to potential donors, Kristan Dean said this year's Match Day will have a huge impact on the group's efforts.
"The gifts you make to our non-profit organization on Emporia Match Day will have a big impact," she said. "This year's funds will be used to begin remodeling our downtown building into a youth center. The building is leaking and in dire need of repair. Unfortunately a new roof is a necessary and expensive first step in the remodel process. We feel a safe space for youth to gather is vital to the growth and future of Madison and we can’t wait to provide that for our community!"
There are a few ways to donate to the Main Street Mommas this year.
Checks can be dropped off in Madison before Monday's event at King’s Pub and Grub in Madison during normal business hours. (The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 - 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 5 - 11 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday.
On Monday, Nov. 15, checks can be dropped off at the Madison High School office by 3:30 p.m. You can also donate between midnight - 11:59 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15 at www.emporiamatchday.com, or drop off checks to ECF's office at 527 Commercial St., Suite B, between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
"After Match Day, the match fund is prorated on a percentage basis by taking the total donated for individual non-profits and then divided by the total amount raised that day by all the non-profits," Dean said. "That percentage determines the amount of match money each non-profit receives. One hundred percent of the donations PLUS the match amount is paid to participating organizations."
That means, if the Mommas receive $4,000 in donations and the total giving for the day is $40,000, the group will receive 10% of the match pool. The Emporia Community Foundation will award a single check to the Main Street Mommas, which includes all donations allocated to the group, on Tuesday, Nov. 30.
(For example, if we receive $4,000 in donations and the total for Match Day is $40,000, the percentage we will have raised would be 10%. We receive 10% of the match pool and the ECF awards us a single check, which includes your donation with the matching funds on Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021.)
All monetary donations are accepted; however, matching funds are awarded to the first $1,000 of your contribution. That means if you give $1,500, the entire amount is given to the organization; however; only $1,000 will be counted toward the match percentage.
Receipts are emailed or mailed to individuals for their donations. Tax laws have changed with the CARES Act, please consult your tax advisor for deductible qualifications.
"Match Day is a unique opportunity to raise money for our organization so we can continue to build a safe and friendly community," Dean said. "We appreciate your support and ask you to contribute with your heart to our cause. Your gift is important for us to maximize our match."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.