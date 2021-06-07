The Unbound Gravel bike race came with a lively and energetic block party Saturday.
With the whole crowd cheering and ringing bells as the bicyclists came down the chute, the evening provided an exciting event for the community, along with people from all over the world, to attend.
With many different activities present at the party, such as food trucks and a beer garden, people were able to come and enjoy each other’s company following the cancellation of the event last year.
The block party also gives riders a chance to relax after the rigid race, while also being able to enjoy the atmosphere of the event.
One rider, Browning Gentry from Brooklyn, N.Y., participated in his first Unbound Gravel race this year. He competed in the 200-mile race, and although he did not finish the race, he enjoyed the ambience of the block party.
“It’s pretty cool! [The race] sure is hard,” Gentry said. “But people put it on and people seem to be psyched about it.”
A participant in the 100-mile race, Vince Kelly from North Virginia, has been participating in events here in Emporia since 2018.
“I rode the 200-mile race in 2018 and 2019,” Kelly said. “Obviously it was canceled last year, and this year I rode the 100-mile.”
Kelly spent some time during his childhood living in Kansas, and he likes the event because it gives him a chance to come visit the state every once in a while.
“I like the culture of the place,” Kelly said. “I had lived in Kansas when I was a young man in Fort Riley and Fort Leavenworth; my father was in the military. I just like coming back to Kansas every now and then.”
While many people came to participate in the event themselves, many others came in support of their loved ones who were participating in the race. Ivan Ruvolo from Columbus, Ohio came to the event in support of his wife, Meagan Ruvolo.
“I am running support for my wife Meagan,” Ruvolo said. “It’s definitely awesome how receptive the whole, not only the city, but going up to Alma and seeing how receptive they were up there, especially because, in our hometown, sometimes people aren’t as welcoming of cyclists. To see the whole town celebrating cycling and actually knowing what gravel riding is, I think that is really awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.