Emporia State University is offering the community an opportunity to see the new renovations to Abigail Morse Hall on Saturday.
At 9 a.m., a short ceremony will be held on the West side of the hall. After the ribbon-cutting at around 9:30 a.m., visitors will be able to go on self-guided tours through the newly renovated hall.
As the Abigail Morse Hall was the first residence hall on ESU’s campus, it was due for a makeover. It was used as a residence hall from 1924 until the spring of 2019 when it was closed down and completely gutted. Also, the additions on the north and south ends of the hall were removed.
After gutting and removing the additions to the old building, the university added on new additions to the north and south sides of the hall to match the design of the new Schallenkamp Hall.
Also, in the redesign, the university attempted to use many of the same finishes that were used in the old hall. Some of these include old resident mailboxes as decorations, wall murals that are composed of old photos and handwritten notes and a wall treatment.
The open house will end at 11 a.m., with the last tour starting at 10:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.