Emporia’s Healthy Families program is part of the good work done by the Kansas Children’s Service League. The primary fundraising event for this non-profit charity is the annual Red Stocking Breakfast, which, last year was converted to an online presentation due to the pandemic.
This year the popular event returns in-person with a new location: Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave.
Along with breakfast there will be a silent auction plus a drawing will be held from all used tickets from RSB events across the state to win memorabilia from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. More than a dozen items have been donated for a silent auction that will be held at the event and 100% of all money raised from the Emporia Red Stocking Breakfast will stay in the community to serve families in the Healthy Families program.
Bobbi and Shannon Mlynar are the 2021 Honorary Chairs of the Red Stocking Breakfast. Bobbi Mlynar is a lifelong Emporian and Shannon Mlynar hails from western Kansas. Bobbi was an investigative reporter and City Editor for The Emporia Gazette, best known for helping to break the Bird case, and she continues to write on request. She served as Emporia City Commissioner, worked with The Farm (now TFI) in child services and advocates locally against animal cruelty.
Shannon Mlynar was an agent for Kansas’ Alcohol Beverage Control, often put in the position of removing children from harmful situations regarding underage drinking.
The couple is semi-retired, and they have five children between the two of them. The Mlynars sat down with Beverly Long, Program Director of Emporia’s Healthy Families program, and talked about the challenges of childrearing.
Adventures in Parenthood
Each Mlynar had a good parenting story to share.
“I knew I had 36 eggs — I had three dozen eggs,” Bobbi Mlynar said. “I was tied up on the telephone, not seeing what the kids were doing, and Andy and Trisha, both still toddlers, had lined up a series of bowls on the coffee table, and they had cracked 35 of the eggs into all of those bowls.”
Bobbi laughed.
“They said they were making brownies,” she continued. “I charged over there, slipped on the egg snot, cracked my knee on the coffee table and we all burst out laughing.”
“Bratty little kids! I love them,” she said.
Shannon Mlynar has a fond memory as well.
“Nothing quite as colorful as that,” he said. “I had gotten into doing crossword puzzles in the newspaper … not a big deal, people do that — I had some that I hadn’t had time to do and I saved them because that was my kind of thing to do
“I don’t remember if it was my son or my daughter, but they’d ‘done’ them for me. Of course, it was just marks, they had no idea how to write yet, but they had filled in all the blank spots for me.”
Everyone laughed.
“Children mimic parents, for good or bad,” Bobbi Mlynar said.
Close to the Heart
“Children are very close to our hearts,” Bobbi Mlynar said. “It’s just really important that families do their best to get along whether they are one-unit families, or separated families.
“If you can make it possible for that to happen it’s so much easier for the kids to grow up feeling confident and loved and like they have a place. That they are not the cause of anything [negative] that is happening, and they should not have to bear any punishment because of that.
“Adults should act like adults so kids can be kids.”
The Mlynar’s both had experience in family support while raising their children, and now can return that support in helping out with their grandchildren.
Bobbi Mlynar’s first husband died suddenly and left her a single parent in 1985.
“Grandparents became an even more valuable resource in that situation,” she said. “When another parent can’t be involved.”
Shannon Mlynar’s first wife worked days while he worked nights — often on the road — and that meant help was needed. A network of coworkers in social services and an affiliation with the local Methodist church was helpful.
“… And your mom moved here, and helped take care of the kids,” Bobbi said.
“Those networks are important for all families,” Long said.
Both Near and Far
Shannon Mlynar remarked on the new ‘normal’ of mobility.
“A friend of mine moved to Kansas City to be near their daughter — grew up here all their life — then she moved to Pennsylvania and they moved to Pennsylvania. Born and raised here, was a farmer, and now in Pennsylvania.”
“When you have a grandkid you have your playmate back, it’s a good excuse to do fun stuff again,” Bobbi Mlynar said.
Long said: “Absolutely and read those favorite books you like to read.”
“It’s hard to say no when you know it’s so good for them,” Bobbi said.
All agreed that having grandparents nearby is important, for help, advice, support. But for families that don’t have the ability to be quite so mobile, keeping the extended family unit together is hard to accomplish.
The programs KCSL offers can help fill that gap, from learning how to budget, making sure doctor’s appointments are made and kept, preventing injury by keeping the house safe for little ones and so much more.
Bobbi Mlynar has been a celebrity server for the RSB since Emporia first held one in 2012.
“I love to serve at Red Stocking Breakfast, because I have two passions, animals and kids. If I can do something that helps children, I want to do it. So, I’ve always enjoyed that.
“A lot of people look at it as a social event, because you get to see people you may not have seen the whole year,” Bobbi Mlynar said. “But the whole purpose behind it is to help kids and that’s what it’s about.
“And I like the concept of healthy families,” Bobbi Mlynar said. “It’s good to intervene before something happens than to try to stick your finger in the hole in the dam.”
Long agreed.
“I’d much rather be a resource, than a rescuer,” she said.
“It’s a lot easier to help someone than it is to rescue them. It is so different – the urgency, the ability to focus on what the need is, the ability to focus on where to go from here is so much easier when you’re not in ‘trauma brain’ or ‘crisis brain.’”
Shannon Mlynar has attended each breakfast.
“I enjoy the food, good conversation,” he said. “There’s a lot of people I know there and every year I learn a little more about KCSL.”
Emporia’s KCSL program focuses on healthy families, teaching parents how to be good parents. Other programs include the From Heart to Home adoption program, child abuse prevention and mandated reporter training.
“I like the idea of preparing families, that your baby does cry, and they cry and cry and shaken baby syndrome is real,” Bobbi Mlynar said.
“Right,” Long said. “The ‘period of purple crying’ program helps parents to know you’re not a bad parent if your baby cries — it’s how they communicate and sometimes they don’t even know what they’re communicating.”
“That’s right, they have a need,” Bobbi Mlynar said. “You just keep trying and trying to fill the need and they’ll let you know when you hit the right spot. It doesn’t mean you’re a bad parent, it’s just what babies do.”
Where the Neat Meet to Eat and Greet
Nearly 40 celebrity servers have agreed to help Dec. 4, from politicians and physicians to academicians and local community activists.
Plus, there will be a crew from Frontier Farm Credit and the members of the local community board.
Marion Jones of Reading is the chair of Emporia’s Community Leadership and Development Council.
“Following my retirement from ESU several years ago, I was looking for something to keep me occupied and found a good place to do that by getting involved with the local council of Kansas Children’s Service League,” she said.
“The older I get, the more I realize that I have so much for which to be grateful and that in turn leads one to help those in need. KCSL is a great way to do just that. Helping with family nights, supporting the KCSL staff and seeing families graduate from the Healthy Families program is so encouraging.
“You can help too! The Red Stocking Breakfast is our main fundraiser for the year, and I hope you will be able to join us and in turn help us to promote and support KCSL in the surrounding area.”
“It’s a delicious breakfast, just for starters,” Bobbi Mlynar said. “I loved it at Pizza Ranch and I enjoy going to Bruff’s, and Bruff’s will do a great job. It will still be a buffet and you can choose what you want to.”
In fact, Sandy Bastin has planned a fantastic spread with sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, western-style eggs and muffins. There will be coffee from Starbucks and juice, too.
“There’s no where you’re going to go and get a breakfast like that for $12,” Bobbi Mlynar said.
The Red Stocking Breakfast is fun, however, there is a purpose.
“Keep in mind what it is we’re doing, and why we’re doing it – the comradery is great, but we are accomplishing something at the same time,” Bobbi Mlynar said.
“It’s a family-friendly event,” Long said. “A lot of times you go to fundraisers, and they are more adult oriented, but this is for the whole family.”
Families are welcome to the Red Stocking Breakfast and children aged 10 or younger eat for free. The doors open at 7:30 a.m. and breakfast ends at 10:30 a.m. Buying tickets in advance will save $3 and also allow organizers to prepare plenty of food for this all-one-can-eat buffet. Tickets are $12 in advance and available at either Lyon County State Bank location or via www.kcsl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.