Even though the Emporia State football team blew a two-touchdown lead in a 27-14 spring exhibition loss to Southwestern Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon, Hornet head coach Garin Higgins was encouraged afterward.
“I’m a lot happier today than I was last week, as far as executing with the guys that are going to be, in the fall, playing when it matters,” Higgins said. “Those guys executed the way they needed to. … We played our brand of football right there and Braden [Gleason] executed, receivers made plays and we just executed really well.”
As it was last Saturday against Southeastern Oklahoma State, the Hornet defense was out for blood from the start. On the third play from scrimmage, sophomore Montrell Wilson picked a pass off of Bulldog starting quarterback Tanner Griffin at the SWOSU 34-yard line.
The Emporia State offense — which failed to register a touchdown last week — needed just four plays to score as sophomore Canaan Brooks scampered into the endzone from nine yards out less than two minutes into the game for the Hornets’ first offensive touchdown of the spring.
“It was an outside zone play. I just saw the defense over-pursue so I was patient, tried to cut back, break tackles, get in the endzone,” said Brooks, who is a transfer from the University of South Dakota. “It felt very good to get across the goal line. We have all these practices, all this training, all these workouts, and as an offense, we take pride in being a high-scoring offense. So to not score in the first game, we came out with a chip on our shoulders, to say the least.”
On the ensuing Bulldog drive, senior Gee Stanley intercepted another Griffin pass to return the ball to Emporia State at the SWOSU 47, although that drive would stall when the Hornets failed to convert a fourth down attempt.
The two teams traded possessions before the Hornets’ sophomore starting quarterback Braden Gleason hit junior Corey Thomas in-stride down the far sideline. Thomas tip-toed over the goal line 44 yards later for Emporia State’s second score with 4:08 left in the first period.
“Corey made a play on it and he just did what he had to do. It felt good coming off my fingertips,” Gleason said. “ … We needed that. We executed more this week compared to last week and I think that’s what made us score. We’ve just got to keep going out there and making plays and execute what’s called.”
But the scoring stopped there for the Hornets, who struggled tremendously on third down conversions all game long.
The Emporia State defense continued to hold SWOSU off the scoreboard until the 9:46 mark of the second quarter when Griffin connected with Justin Bailey on a slant pattern. Bailey took the ball 83 yards right down the middle of the field for the score, cutting the Hornets’ lead to 14-6.
The Bulldogs drew closer just before halftime when Patrick Lee snatched up a ball that had been deflected into the air by an Emporia State defender and wove his way into the endzone with 12 seconds left in the second quarter.
As the teams headed into their locker rooms, the Hornets held a slim 14-13 lead.
In the second half, both teams put in their backups so that younger players could gain some experience. While Emporia State struggled to move the ball, SWOSU would collect two more touchdowns on passes of 44 and 68 yards to pull out the 27-14 come-from-behind victory.
The final score notwithstanding, perspective still reigned supreme on the Hornet sideline after the game.
“Most of us haven’t played since 2019, some of the young guys haven’t played in even longer than that because of redshirting and everything so it’s really important to get out here and get game reps and see how it looks during the game,” Brooks said. “It’s obviously different during practice so regardless of the score, these scrimmages were great opportunities for us. … The score is the least of our issues right now. We’re worried more about executing and getting things right for fall.”
In regard to the upcoming fall season, Brooks is confident that the Hornet offense will be hitting on all cylinders come week one, despite the snags it faced this spring.
“Execution and attention to detail, when you have those two things, you’re hard to beat,” he said. “When we execute our offense, I don’t think we’ll be beat.”
Higgins was also less concerned with the scoreboard than he might otherwise be after a typical match-up. He said that giving young players experience in these last two spring exhibitions would pay dividends when it comes time for them to take the field in official competitions.
“At the end of the day, it’s going to make them better,” he said. “They’re actually getting experience now that a lot of freshmen never got as far as what it feels like to play in a college game.”
Higgins said that, in particular, the incredibly young offensive line would gain tremendously from the spring competitions, even if its operations looked rough on the field.
“We’re playing more freshmen on the offensive line than we ever have in my entire time here,” he said. “They’ve got a great coach in Coach [Vincent] Cash[dollar]. Those guys, those freshmen that we’ve got, they’re going to have to grow up fast in the fall. But they will get better and they will be a very good unit a year, two years from now.”
Junior Xavier Cason, a leader on the offensive line, hurt his right leg during the first half of the game, but Higgins said that he would be all right. This was a relief to the entire Emporia State team, as the only real way to lose in an exhibition game is to have a key player suffer a significant injury.
Freshman quarterback Chase Ricke, who was the third Hornet signal-caller to play, drew praise from his head coach after the game.
“He shows glimpses. Even when he came in there, he showed a little pop there and got us going with our tempo,” Higgins said. “ … He showed some poise and he’s a coach’s son so he’s got that poise embedded in him, so I look for him to get better.”
The exhibition against SWOSU was Emporia State’s last intercollegiate game of the spring. Along with the chance to develop and evaluate the Hornets’ young talent, Higgins said the best part of the spring exhibitions was that every player on his team had the opportunity to play meaningful snaps.
“We suited up 97 guys, 97 guys played. Last week, we suited up 99, 99 guys played,” he said. “There’s guys that go through maybe their entire career here and don’t have that experience, or maybe get one or two plays and that’s it. We’ve had guys that were able to do this for two weeks now.
“And you’ve got to remember why you’re doing it: it’s to try to evaluate your players the best way possible. And it’s also just a reward to them. It’s a reward for all the guys because they’ve done a great job dealing with everything that they’ve had to deal with.”
The Hornets will address the concerns turned up by this game during their final spring practice on Wednesday. They will begin the official fall season on the road against Northeastern State on Sept. 2.
