Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Jan. 26
Warrant - arrest, 800 Sylvan St., 8:50 a.m.
Fire - illegal burning, 100 Constitution St., 3:41 p.m.
Alarm - residential, 10 Union St., 8:10 p.m.
Traffic - stop, W 6th Ave. & Constitution St., 9:57 p.m.
Person - suspicious, 900 E 12th Ave., 11:05 p.m.
Jan. 28
Fire - illegal burning, W 5th Ave. & West St., 12:15 p.m.
Harassment, 500 Mechanic St., 1:36 p.m.
Injury accident, Constitution St. & W South Ave., 5:07 p.m.
Jan. 29
Traffic - stop, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 1:44 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W 6th Ave. & Prairie St., 7:01 a.m.
Sheriff
Jan. 26
Lost property, address redacted, 11:34 a.m.
Littering, Lakeshore Dr. & Road 180, 4:29 p.m.
Jan. 29
Injury accident, Road 210 & Burlingame Rd., 4:16 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1200 Road 75, 6:31 a.m., Olpe
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Jan. 26
Forgery - counterfeiting, 2800 Eaglecrest Dr., 10:07 a.m.
Theft - identity, 500 Mechanic St., 2:05 p.m.
Theft - identity, 500 Mechanic St., 3:26 p.m.
Jan. 28
Theft - late report, 500 Mechanic St., 3:28 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
