The sixth annual Emporia St. Patrick’s Day pub crawl is just around the corner, and organizers say lanyards are selling out fast.
Hosted by the Downtown Emporia Bars Association across six locations from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday, March 18, the pub crawl will give people the opportunity to visit Mulready’s Pub, Radius Brewing Co., The Station, Town Royal, The Junction and Charlie’s Place, for drink specials and a chance to earn prizes throughout the day.
“We just like to have some events to get people out and have some fun,” said Radius co-owner Chad Swift. “We were hoping for a little bit nicer weather — it looks like it’s going to be a little chilly — but there will be plenty of drink specials and warm places to keep everyone happy.”
Swift said lanyards are just $5 and are selling out fast. In fact, some venues were likely sold out by the time this story hit the press.
“Each place started with 125 lanyards,” he said, adding that as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Mulready’s Pub only had two lanyards left. “They’re dwindling. We usually sell out.”
Swift said each location will have swag to give out along with a variety of drink specials throughout the day. Lanyard wearers will be eligible for free non-alcoholic beverages at all DEBA locations Saturday, too, in case they feel the need to sober up. Drawings will be held next week for some prizes, too.
“We’ll just do some drawings out of a hat,” he said. “There’s a lot that the $5 lanyard gets you.”
Five-piece rock group Sam and the Fire Watchers will perform at Mulready’s Pub from 3 - 6 p.m., adding to the spirit of the festivities. Swift said Radius was planning to host music, too, but weather changed the plans slightly.
“We’ll be prompting everyone to go to our backroom where we’ll have a full bar set up and we’ll be selling pizza by the slice,” he said.
DEBA was formed as a way to bring exciting events to the downtown Emporia area, while also giving back to local charitable organizations. The group hosts two annual pub crawls each year, including Oktobierfest and St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl.
“We just wanted to get together a group of like-minded small business owners that wanted to not only participate in events like the St. Patrick’s Day, but to provide more events for the community,” Swift said. “We also are willing to support each other.”
Swift said DEBA members have been supportive of each other, especially over the last three years during COVID-19.
“We want people in this group to have the same goals and help each other out,” he said.
For more information about DEBA, follow @DowntownBars on Facebook. You can learn more about the pub crawl online at https://www.facebook.com/events/496589466002241 or from any sponsoring venue.
