Santa Claus made a quick visit to Emporia, Friday evening, greeting delighted children at Jones Park in a drive-thru event.
Cruisin’ With Santa, sponsored by the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia, Emporia Main Street and KVOE, gave local kids the chance to see Santa and receive some holiday treats in a socially distanced event.
More than 300 vehicles went through the park.
“We had a great night for ‘Cruisin’ with Santa’ at Jones Park,” said Zoo Director Lisa Keith in a post to social media. “A huge thanks to Emporia Main Street and KVOE RADIO for partnering with the David Traylor Zoo on this fun, community event for area youth.”
