William Harrison of Charlotte, N.C., crushed Unbound Gravel's 350-mile grinder with a winning time of 20:17:29.
Harrison maintained a 17.25 mph pace.
Five minutes behind for second place was Marius Karteusch of Plettenberg, Germany. He came in with a time of 20:22:28. Ernie Lechuga of Springdale, Ariz., claimed third place with a time of 20:35:08. Chris Mehlman of Manchester, Mass., finished in fourth with a time of 20:36:08.
Cynthia Frazier of Lexington, V.A., was the first woman to roll through the finish with a time of 22:27. Scotti Lechuga of Bentonville, Ark., came in second with a time of 23:26 and Andrea Dvorak of Longmont, Colo., took third with a time of 25:42. Betsy Welch of Boulder, Colo., was fourth with a time of 26:33.
In the 200-mile, Ivar Slik, from Duivendrecht, Netherlands, came in with a time of 9:22:04. He’s the first non-American to win the race.
Keegan Swenson of Heber City, Utah was just behind Slik with a time of 9:22:05. Ian Boswell of Barnet, V.T., took third with a time of 9:22:05, behind Swenson. Laurens ten Dam, who was the runner-up last year to Boswell in a two-up sprint, rolled across the line in fourth, seven seconds behind this year’s photo finish for the final two podium spots.
In the women's race, Sofia Gomez Villafane took the win with a time of 10:27:41. Less than 10 minutes behind, the second place finisher was former champ Lauren De Crescenzo and third place was Emily Newsom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.