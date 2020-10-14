The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee collaborated with local League of Women Voters members to host an online candidate forum Tuesday evening in the Trusler Business Center.
Candidates vying for a variety of different positions in the upcoming November 3rd elections including Lyon County Commission, Kansas State Senate and Kansas House of Representative seats took turns answering both pre-submitted and off-the-cuff questions from prospective community voters through Facebook Live.
A short recap of some of each candidate’s most insightful moments on goals and personal philosophy for their prospective positions can be found in the sections below. To watch a full stream of Tuesday’s forum, www.facebook.com/93623614235/videos/776463249588757.
County Commission District No. 2
Republican County Commission District No. 2 Candidate Doug Peck and Democratic challenger Ronald McCoy opened the night by giving viewers a general overview of their top priorities for office. McCoy began by saying he wished to see increased collaboration between the City of Emporia and Lyon County.
“I would really like to see Lyon County develop a more cohesive and unified economic development plan that involves the city and the county and the smaller communities that are outside of Emporia ...” McCoy said.
McCoy went on to mention his concerns surrounding the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was necessary for county commissioners to support area healthcare organizations however they could.
“In particular, I’m concerned about the impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on our hospital. That’s a vital institution, and it’s vitally important to our community and to the citizens. I don’t think anybody should believe for a minute that the federal government is concerned about the health and wellbeing of small, rural community hospitals … and all our different departments.”
Peck followed with his own thoughts on the matters of community health and welfare.
“I feel that everybody in Lyon County should be able to look out for themselves, their family, their friends and do what’s necessary to keep people safe,” he said. “If that is wearing a mask, social distancing, washing your hands with disinfectant; please do that. Let’s keep everyone safe.”
Peck said he also desired further economic development in the area, mentioning affordable housing as an area of focus in achieving his goal.
“My next interest would be economic development, and I think that’s three-phased,” he said. “First, we need new and more housing, especially in the low income and middle class [range]. We need jobs, and with the housing, will come people and will come more jobs... it’s a three-phased project that we need to look at.”
State House of Representatives District 60
Keeping with one of the night’s overall trends, State House Democratic candidate Todd Maddox also expressed a desire to improve the local economy, saying an investment in local citizens would be the key to success.
“We’ve got great students that are coming up … through K-12 schools here with Emporia State,” Maddox said. “We should have ... more public and private partnerships with the schools as well as businesses in terms of things like having apprenticeships, coops, internship programs; doing things to make sure our students see what the working world is really going to look like.”
Continuing on the topic of education, Maddox said an investment in area schools was an investment in the area’s future.
“We need to make sure that we continue to invest in K-12 and higher education because that is the future of our state. If we end up creating high-quality, educated workers, those folks are hopefully going to want to stay here and start the next chapter of their life and start new businesses … I think we should not be cutting into [higher education funding] anymore.”
Like Maddox, incumbent Republican candidate Mark Schreiber agreed that higher education funding would be one of Kansas’ major areas of need moving forward, mentioning others such as state mental health services and programs along with Medicaid expansion
“In 2017, I was part of a coalition that got [Medicaid expansion] passed … we were unable to override [former] Governor [Sam] Brownback’s veto,” Schreiber said. “Since then, we haven’t had the numbers to bring that back up again … With expansion, the federal government pays 90% of the cost, the state pays 10%. Even at that, it’s a chunk of money … but, I think the [payment methods] in the [original] bill are more than adequate to cover the cost.”
In closing, Schreiber said the experience and track record he had gained during his time in office — including collaboration with House democrats — would be one of his biggest advantages over his opponent.
“As your state representative, I’ve shown the ability to work across the aisle when needed to pass Medicaid expansion in my first year and constitutional school funding formula in 2019 which ended decades of funding lawsuits. I’ve also introduced legislation that has received bipartisan support, such as Claire and Lola’s Law and a bill to eliminate the death penalty in Kansas.”
State Senate
District 17
Tuesday’s Senate debate section of the program was drastically shortened as Democratic challenger Stephen Vecchione was unable to attend.
More on his campaign can be found at www.facebook.com/Vecchione-for-State-Senate-District-17-111461820590723.
Given the floor, Longbine also shared his recent experiences in Topeka, giving a brief overview of what he considered his most important accomplishments and ongoing projects
“This past four years, I was elected by my colleagues to serve as Vice President of the Senate...” he said. “We closed the tax loophole and created tax fairness, we constitutionally funded K-12 [education], we built a budget that served our needs and had a sizable ending balance, and we passed a 10-year highway plan that will improve transportation for years to come.
“Then, the pandemic came, causing new challenges and the opportunity to provide solutions. I would like to have the opportunity to help find new solutions to allow the state to open up safely, to re-energize our economy, and return to budget stability...”
For more on Longbine’s campaign, visit www.facebook.com/LongbineForSenate.
