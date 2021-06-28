Firework stand owners are urging shoppers to get out early because fireworks are in high demand and the industry is experiencing a nationwide shortage.
“There’s a nationwide shortage because 2020 was such a strong year, it depleted inventory level,” said Garrett’s Fireworks owner Eric Garrett. Garrett’s provides wholesale fireworks across the Midwest including Texas and Louisiana.
Garrett said novelties, firecrackers, assortments and Roman candles were the last to be named. Contributing to the problem is limited shipping and China limiting factories and production time.
However, Garrett said all of his retail stores are taken care of in spite of the shortage.
Josie Watts, manager at Garrett’s Fireworks on East 12th Avenue, said the stand will have buy one get one free deals as a result of the shortage.
“Yesterday was really awesome — it was the first day,” Watts said. “Artillery shells people love, and smaller stuff for kids it just depends. When we run out, that will be it.”
By ordering early, Jake’s Fireworks is keeping product stable from last year.
Wade Vannocker, owner of Jake’s Fireworks on West Sixth Street, is celebrating Jakes 10th year in Emporia.
“I believe everyone’s prices have gone up,” Vannocker said. “I’d guess around 20% higher.”
Vannocker said that number is not reflective of all inventory but on shipping costs from China and possible labor shortages.
“China wasn’t making them. When they did start making them there’s a lot of shipping containers still left in customs,” he said. “[I’m] not aware of whether there is anyone to receive them. Shipments have been delayed for all retail.”
“We got a lot of products in because we started early, so we’re pretty well set.” he said. “We have a lot of products that people love so we keep getting them back every year. I anticipate we will sell out.”
Jake’s is open from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., and stays open until 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. Firework sales began June 27, according to the City of Emporia Retail Fireworks Stand manual online. Fireworks may be discharged between June 27 - July 5 from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.
The Emporia Fire Department recommends that adults supervise and do not drink while lighting fireworks and that children do not set off fireworks. Light fireworks one at a time in a clear area and have a bucket of water and hose nearby in case of fire. To avoid injury, don’t light fireworks in hand, as this is how 36% of injuries occur in the hands and figures due to fireworks.
Emporia State University will hold its fireworks display on campus on July 4 to begin between 9:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. and lasting approximately 20-30 minutes, according to a press release from the university.
Public viewing is at the ESU practice fields on the north end of campus and inside Welch Stadium. The stadium opens at 7 p.m. People may bring chairs and additional seating is available on the west side of the stadium. No food or drink is permitted on the track or the field.
Tailgating is allowed in the ESU parking lots, as long as no alcohol is brought or personal fireworks are set off. Special containers will be available to dispose of hot coals.
The two parking lots across Highland Street from the art annex are available for handicapped parking and viewing. To view a map of parking for the event, go to emporia.edu/fireworks.
Admire will hold its fireworks show at around 9 p.m. July 3 at the City Park. It will not host its annual potluck. Community members are encouraged to bring their own food and drink.
The city of Cottonwood Falls will have its annual firework showing starting at dark on July 3. The showing will be held at Swope Park. Madison will not have a fireworks show but several residents will host displays. Olpe will not be hosting a firework show for the Fourth of July.
