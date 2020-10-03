While he may not have been able to complete the full course, last weekend’s Cannonball 550 still provided plenty of enjoyment — and meaningful moments — for route organizer Bobby Thompson.
After participating in a host of gravel racing events throughout the Flint Hills over the last 10 years, Thompson approached this year’s 550 with a goal of showing riders some of the state’s hidden gems. Receiving the go-ahead from event founder Matt Slater, he spent months plotting a journey that would not only provide variation and challenging sections for even the most seasoned riders, but also one that prioritized history.
“I’ve lived in the Emporia area for almost 40 years now, but I grew up down in the southeastern part of Kansas ...” Thompson said. “A lot of my family still lives down there, so it’s really an area I’ve come to love. When I participated in the 550 last year, one of the aspects that I enjoyed most was just that feeling of riding into a small town that I didn’t really know all that much about. It’s much different than just passing through in a car and kind of gives you a connection to the surrounding area. That’s really the feeling I wanted to prioritize with the new route this year.”
In getting course feedback from fellow cyclists, Thompson learned that many of his peers had never ventured even somewhat close to his old stomping grounds, serving only to emphasize his desire to feature the unknown communities and residents of the area. Throughout the plotting process, Thompson found that there was still much for him to learn about, as well.
“Those towns like Sedan and Independence and all the other little communities down there just have so much history to go along with them, and a lot of it stretches back as far as the Civil War,” Thompson said. “I got a general idea of the towns I wanted to visit from the area I was familiar with, but it turns out that a 550-mile race encompasses a lot of other interesting areas I didn’t know about, too. I’d never been through Osawatamie and I’d only ever driven through Fort Scott, for example … So, I started going through Wikipedia and reading county records to just learn about the history of these cities and tried to direct things to places I thought would not only be interesting for me, but for everybody else.”
While Thompson actually found some of the most challenging stretches of his three-day, near-350 mile journey to be the most enjoyable — especially the Chautauqua Hills and the stretches with his friends from Emporia — nothing quite compared to what was waiting for him in the small town of Caney a couple miles north of the Oklahoma border.
“One of the best things about the route for me was that I was able to sneak in some personal things,” Thompson said. “I was able to take a route near my 91-year-old grandmother’s in Caney. She’s fighting cancer right now, so I haven’t really gotten to see her since COVID began. It was so great for me to see her out on her front porch waving and cheering me on. I stood back in the road and waved, and it was just a really cool feeling to be able to do that.”
In reflecting on both the fun and more difficult moments of the entire plotting and racing process, Thompson said his biggest hope was that the event served to open people’s eyes to the fact that some of Kansas’ most interesting areas are also some of its least populated.
“We made this route to ride bikes on, but there’s so much beauty in the Flint Hills and down there in some of that lesser-known countryside that I think this route could also be just as interesting for people taking day trips in their cars,” Thompson said. “If anyone would like to do that, I would just encourage them to reach out to us in some way. The routes are easy to plot on Google Maps and they can all be done in a vehicle. Those small towns — especially right now more than ever — need outsiders to come visit them and maybe even spend some money there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.