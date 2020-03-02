All Award Recipients.JPG
Special to The Gazette

Newman Regional Health recently recognized a combined 640-plus years of service with a celebration honoring approximately 55 employees.

Each year, Newman Regional Health recognizes staff members that have been with the organization for a milestone number of years.

Tabatha Tafoya, Director of Human Resources, acknowledged this event as a vital piece of employee retention and recruitment.

“Employees are celebrated for each incremental anniversary milestone they reach, and each milestone represents five years of service,” Tafoya said. “It’s important as an organization to recognize our hard-working employees that contribute to the 40-plus different departments we have. Not only are we recognizing them for the work they do every day, but we are bringing awareness to their dedication and their passion to the organization. Newman Regional Health is what it is today because of these individuals.”

Director of Business Development, McKenzie Cinelli, spoke on other benefits of the event.

“Not only are we congratulating our employees during this time, but through this event, we are enabling our employees to become closer with one another,” Cinelli said. “They get an opportunity to converse with so many from outside their own departments. It’s neat to see a large group like this come together to support and congratulate one another. There’s no doubt that it increases employee morale and creates excitement among all other staff.”

The Newman Regional Health STAR (Standards, Awards, and Recognitions) Committee is responsible for the planning of this event. McKenzie said none of this would have been possible without that group and their commitment to the employees, organization and work environment.

“They have a passion for making Newman Regional Health a workplace of choice, for both current and prospective employees,” Cinelli said.

The following individuals reached their incremental milestone anniversary during the 2019 year:

5 Years

Jalene Turner

Tony Ponce

Elizabeth Headley

Jennifer Ray

Ilene Rogers

Christine Zumbrunn

Marcella Godfrey

Michelle Crump

Ruth Peraza

Dr. Anna LaSota

Robert Rodak

Julie Lockmiller

Stephanie Brooks

Dr. Ryan LaSota

Holly Swanson

Lori Ludlam

Damian O’Keefe

Sarah Combes

Robert Wright

Randy Clark

Emily Forbeck

Amy Olson

Elizabeth Chanley

10 Years

Amber Peak

Molly Tucker

Jacqueline Polston

Julia Pyle

Tyson Allen

Shirley Jones

Dr. Peter Seberger

Dr. Tim Harris

Shannon Standard

Renlee Ultreras

Jennifer Schubert

Helena Stormont

15 Years

Judy Dieker

Amanda Fischer

Bobby Johnson

Denee Mellies

Serena Bartlett

Donald Ast

20 Years

Judy Mahan

Linda Bartlett

Kenneth Frank

Becky Hardin

Richard Rust

Sarah Fager

25 Years

Elizabeth Cole

Margit Berry

30 Years

Judy Goza

35 Years

Sandy Brummett

Elizabeth Rangel

Grace Burnett

