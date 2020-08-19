Lyon County is back down to 72 active cases of the novel coronavirus after five new recoveries and four new positives were reported by public health officials Wednesday afternoon.
Overall, there have been 769 total cases reported since March including 682 overall recoveries and 14 confirmed fatalities. As of Wednesday, Lyon County Public Health officials were waiting on seven death certificates from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
There are two active clusters associated with long term care with 37 active cases ongoing out of 127 total cases reported.
Statewide, the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 411 on Wednesday as public health officials reported six more deaths.
KDHE also reported on its website that Kansas had another 723 confirmed and probable cases since Monday, an increase of 2%, for a total of 35,890.
The actual number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of a lack of testing, particularly early in the pandemic.
Kansas has had 441 coronavirus clusters since the pandemic began, with 209 deaths at long-term care facilities, the health department said. Clusters at meatpacking plants accounted for 19 deaths and religious gatherings accounted for 12 deaths.
