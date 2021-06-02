Emporia city manager Mark McAnarney announced his impending retirement in an emotional statement delivered to the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon.
“I would like to inform the mayor and commission that I plan to retire prior to the end of 2021,” McAnarney said. “I will work with the commission to ensure a smooth transition as you look for that city manager. As you can tell, this is a very hard decision for me, since I think the world of this organization, community and area. It has been a great honor and pleasure to work for the city.”
McAnarney started working with the city of Emporia in July of 1989 and, in addition to his time as city manager, he has served in the roles of interim parks director and director of administration.
He expressed his thanks to all of the commissioners past and present with whom he has worked over the years.
“Emporia is truly a special place due to the efforts of elected officials who work very hard to make our community better each and every day,” he said.
He also thanked those who hired him and mentored him over the years and the non-elected personnel he has worked with, as well as a special statement of gratitude for his wife and two sons “for their patience and perseverance during their upbringing in Emporia.”
“Both [my wife] and I work in stressful occupations and it can be difficult at times,” McAnarney said. “I am extremely proud of them.”
Following McAnarney’s announcement, the commission went into an executive session for discussion of non-elected personnel. When it returned, Mayor Rob Gilligan reported that the commission had authorized special projects coordinator Jim Witt to work with a search firm to identify candidates to fill the city manager position.
Thank you, Mr. McAnarney, for your service.
