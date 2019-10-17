The Emporia High football team is down to its final two regular season matches — and neither are likely to be anything other than a battle.
The Spartans will face Topeka High on Friday evening, a matchup of two teams with aspirations of finishing atop the Centennial League.
“I think the pressure’s all on them,” senior running back Beau Baumgardner said. “They’re the guys that are always picked to win. I think we’re the underdog. We don’t have any pressure on us, we’ve just got to go play.”
EHS enters the game with four league wins and in a four-way tie atop the league. Two of the teams it is knotted up with come in these next two games. The other, Manhattan, dealt E-High its only league loss two weeks ago.
“We set our bar high,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said. “We want to be mentioned in the same conversation as Topeka High and Manhattan and Junction City year-in and year-out and we finally are. For us, it’s a rivalry ... but this is a big game for us in all aspects.”
The Trojans focal point will again be Ky Thomas, who has more than 5,000 rushing yards in his career.
“Containing Ky Thomas is like trying to contain the wind,” Milleson said. “He’s really, really good — that’s probably the understatement of the decade. Our focus each week is to take great angles and (use) great technique when we go to tackle and if we can be a solid tackling team and be fundamentally sound and be in the positions we need to ... we think we’ll have some success.”
The Spartans’ defense will certainly be put to the test, but it currently sits as the fifth-best scoring defense in 5A across the state.
“We’ve got so many guys that are just so willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Baumgardner said. “That’s what you need to have a good football team, so when your defense is playing well, it’s just fun to see.”
That defense will need to maintain its high level of play long enough for the offense to get some traction of its own.
“I want them to play with incredible effort,” Milleson said. “I want them to play with championship attitudes, I want them to play with toughness, I want them to play with character and most importantly I want them to play with discipline.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.
